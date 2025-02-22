Luxury design aesthetic 101: Know how to include natural stones in your interiors for an instant, opulent glow-up

Natural stone is synonymous with luxury and sophistication in home design. It adds an earthy element to a home. There's a certain raw beauty of natural stones, that make the space look both opulent and grounded. Luxury aesthetics particularly has a meticulous design at the forefront with a timeless allure and natural stone's unique, organic appearance makes it a must in luxury design aesthetic. Natural stone can be included on the walls to floors, marking them as incredibly versatile. (Pexels)

There are a variety of natural stones, which have their own unique texture, colour, and pattern. They all serve different design aesthetics. Some have a sleek and polished look, ideal for contemporary spaces, while others have a more rustic finish, adding warmth to the space. They are used in countertops, flooring to decorative wall accents.

In an interview with HT, Harkaran Singh Boparai, Founder and Principal Architect, Harkaran Boparai Studio (HBS), shared tips on how to choose the right kind of stone for your space and where to place them.

These are the design tips he shared:

Choosing the right type of stone

No two stones are alike with their unique characteristics, making them suitable for different applications. Marble is often favoured for flooring, bathroom vanities, fireplace surrounds, and decorative wall cladding. Granite, known for its strength and resistance to scratches and stains, is a workhorse ideal for kitchen countertops, high-traffic flooring, and even exterior cladding. Limestone, with its soft, muted tones and Travertine, characterised by distinctive veining and porous textures, brings a different personality to the space when used as flooring, wall cladding, or accent materials. Quartzite, a naturally occurring metamorphic rock, offers the durability of granite with the aesthetic appeal of marble, making it an excellent choice for kitchen countertops.

Marble, limestone and granite are often seen as flooring elements in high-end residences, offering a distinct visual and tactile appeal. While marble, with its smooth finish and rich veining, creates an opulent atmosphere in formal areas like living rooms and foyers, limestone, on the other hand, lends itself to more relaxed settings. Natural stone floors are incredibly durable but require proper sealing and maintenance to prevent stains and wear over time. With modern techniques, heated flooring systems can also be integrated beneath stone tiles, ensuring comfort without compromising elegance.

ALSO READ: Accent walls to textured finished: Make your home stylish with Pantone's Colour of the Year Mocha Mousse

Placement

Due to their intrinsic hardness and heat resistance, granite and quartzite are preferred for kitchen countertops and backsplashes. A polished granite countertop, combined with a marble or travertine backsplash, not only provides durable work surfaces but also serves as a statement piece in the kitchen. Due to the nature of work in the kitchen riddled with oil spills and acidic food, it is important to use a protective sealant to prevent staining of the surfaces.

Bathrooms offer another opportunity to incorporate natural stone to enhance function and ambience. Marble vanities, travertine shower walls, and limestone flooring can transform a bathroom into a spa-like retreat. However, given the high moisture levels in bathrooms, it’s important to choose stones with low porosity or apply sealants that protect against water absorption and mould growth.

Unique touches

Natural stone can transform a home when used creatively. A backlit onyx wall, for example, creates a warm, glowing effect, while a bespoke stone dining table or freestanding bath can serve as a striking centrepiece. Complementing stone with wood or metal adds texture and depth, creating a harmonious balance in the overall design. Natural stone can also be used in outdoor spaces, where durability is crucial. Patios, pool decks, and outdoor kitchens benefit from materials like granite, sandstone, and travertine, which withstand the elements while maintaining their elegance.

Sourcing

As sustainability becomes increasingly important, consider how your stone is sourced. Look for suppliers committed to ethical quarrying and environmental practices. Reclaimed stone is another excellent option, offering a unique aged appearance while reducing environmental impact.

When used strategically, natural stone elevates the design of luxury homes, merging aesthetic appeal with long-term durability. Whether as a bold statement or a subtle backdrop,it remains an essential material for designers looking to craft sophisticated, enduring spaces. The key lies in selecting the right stone for the right application and collaborating with experienced professionals who can translate your vision into reality.

To sum up, based on Harkaran's recommendations, natural stone, from granite to onyx, easily revamps your space with a luxurious touch. The aesthetic lies in the attention to detail, and the fine texture of natural stone provides just that. These materials are incredibly versatile, and the way they are incorporated into a space tells a rich story. From flooring to bespoke furniture, natural stone levels up interiors with its timeless elegance and adaptability.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting