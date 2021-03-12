Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
As director of Space Works Consulting, Lily Bernheimer studies and advises on how workspaces, dwellings and urban environments can better help the people and purpose they serve.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that surroundings – the intensity of lighting, a grid-style or organic town plan, a messy or clean desk – all contribute to mental health and have an even greater impact on well-being than previously thought. Bernheimer, an environmental psychologist and author of The Shaping of Us: How Everyday Spaces Structure Our Lives, Behaviour, and Well-Being (2019), focuses in her work on creating spaces that are conducive to mental health. Think of how you might respond to the colour white. In the West, it is a symbol of celebration, and immediately sparks happiness. In many other cultures, an overwhelming wash of white can have the opposite effect, because it is associated with mourning.
At the level of city planning, such little missteps can have major impacts. Even a templatised grid of streets, the signature of a modern living, “is very different from the way cities grew in history,” Bernheimer says. There’s a reason winding lanes and street corner pubs feel charming. The curves and local landmarks left over from the history of older towns feel more comfortable because they’re more natural than the grids and strict order of a modern planned city.
Here then are three tips that might end up making you happier where you are.
A neat room for a healthier diet? If you’re trying to eat more healthily and / or lose weight, try cleaning your room, Bernheimer says. Studies suggest a link between order in the environment and good eating choices. In a messy space, you’re more likely to make food choices that adversely impact your health.
If you’re creating a work-from-home nook, focus on lighting first. A good work area must have at least two sources of light. “It helps if we think about the cycle of the sun,” Bernheimer says. “Its light reaches us from multiple directions through the day.” Designing a workspace such that it gets light from different directions at different times of day, preferably natural in the day and warm tones after dark, has been shown to have a calming effect and boost productivity, Bernheimer says.
Plants always help. Anything natural will make your space more conducive to mental health — whether it’s wooden flooring, a bowl of fruit or even a tiny rock garden.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to politely refuse an online challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An artistic ode to impermanence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A vital, unique effort: Vir Sanghvi on the work of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox