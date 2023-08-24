Mastering modern home decor: 8 tips to stay up-to-date with the latest textures and trends in interior design

If you're planning to revamp your home or simply give it a stylish makeover, it's important to keep up with the latest trends. From embracing minimalism to adding colourful decorations, home interior trends are constantly changing. In the interior décor industry, trends are factors that influence the products available in the market as well as the shopping patterns of consumers. Trends have a huge impact on the colours, shapes, patterns, fabrics and their way of styling. Trends do not appear spontaneously and are usually built up for months based on consumer behaviour, spending habits, lifestyle changes and requirements. Every new trend is a blend of popular culture, architecture, economic patterns and the previous season’s trends. (Also read: Transforming interiors: Design tips for elevating your space with stylish skirting boards ) In the ever-evolving world of interior design, staying attuned to the latest textures and trends is the key to creating a home that resonates with contemporary aesthetics. (Unsplash/Collov Home Design)

Interior Decor Tips to Stay Up-to-Date with Textures and Trends

Social media in today's world is a vast platform and also a key component in determining trends. Tushar Mistry, Principal Architect of Tushar Mistry Design Studio (TMDS), shared with HT Lifestyle a few more ways to stay up-to-date with textures and trends in interior décor:

1. Explore design magazines and books

Subscribe to popular interior design magazines or browse through design books that showcase the latest trends in interior décor. These publications often feature articles, editorials, and images that highlight current textures and design aesthetics. The design magazines also give an almost accurate insight into the trends that will hit the market in the near future.

2. Follow influential designers and design firms

Stay connected with renowned interior designers and design firms on social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Houzz. These platforms are a constant source of inspiration and showcase popular trends from all around the world. Designers frequently share their work, including the textures and trends they are incorporating into their designs.

3. Attend trade shows and exhibitions

Visit local and international trade shows, exhibitions, and design fairs that focus on interior design and home décor. These events often feature innovative products, materials, and textures, providing valuable insights into emerging trends. Local trade shows also indicate the area's specific needs and tastes. Architectural elements that have to be kept in mind for any region are taken into consideration in such fairs.

4. Engage in online communities

Join forums, organisations, or websites dedicated to interior design where experts and enthusiasts exchange ideas and talk about the newest trends. You may communicate with people who share your interests on these networks and learn about new textures and design trends. Sometimes an internet community might provide some unique ideas that are also practical and affordable.

5. Follow interior design blogs and websites

Keep an eye on well-known interior design blogs and websites by following them. Articles about popular textures, finishes, and design ideas are frequently published on several of these sites. You may get regular updates by subscribing to their newsletters or by following them on social media.

6. Follow home decor stores and brands

Watch how famous companies and home décor retailers incorporate textures and trends into their product offers by following them on social media. To keep you up to date with the newest textures and patterns, these shops often produce collections that showcase the most recent design trends.

7. Pay attention to colour and fabric trends

Be mindful of current trends in colour and fabric selections, since these elements are crucial to successful interior design. Keep up with current colour trends, such as Pantone's Colour of the Year, and be aware of the fabrics and materials that are becoming more and more fashionable. Additionally, certain colour schemes, especially for soft furnishings, need continuous updating. Keeping classic furniture and playing with these components may significantly alter the texture and atmosphere of a room.

8. Experiment and personalize

While it's crucial to keep up with the newest trends, don't be scared to experiment and make it your own. Include textures and design components that complement your own taste to create a distinctive ambience that meets your preferences. Your foundational pieces should be adaptable and able to withstand shifting fashions.

Trends come and go, hence it's crucial to find a balance between staying updated and not breaking the bank. Incorporating a few changes here and there can easily create a space that reflects your individuality and comfort.