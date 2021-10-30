Meet the avid collector tracing the history of comic books in India

Arun Prasad, 46, began collecting comic books out of a sense of nostalgia. He’d misplaced his small but prized collection when his family moved from Kerala to Karnataka in 1990. To help him recover, a friend gifted him a couple of editions of the Indrajal comic Phantom.

Prasad, now a historian and writer based in Bengaluru, has since amassed a collection of 18,000 comic books from across decades and across India, in English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Gujarati and Urdu. It’s become an archiving project, a case of owning little pieces of history. “Through these comics, one can revisit a rich and vibrant era in the country’s cultural past,” he says.

An ongoing project with web-comic creator and filmmaker Aarthi Parthasarathy, 36, will seek to place the pieces in his collection in their socio-economic context. “A lot of our regional comics have not been documented,” Parthasarathy says. “What we are doing is trying to revisit certain incidents and storylines and place them in context, eventually in the form of a book on India’s unique history of comics.”

To Prasad, the concept in India goes back to a time much before the modern-day European periodicals brought magazines and their comic strips to India in the 19th century. He believes their earliest form in our history is the rich and interesting history of visual storytelling through sequential art.

In Rajasthan, for instance, there is the ancient tradition of the Kavad, where stories are told with the aid of a three-dimensional wooden case with unfolding panels covered in artwork. Pattachitra is the art of telling stories through images on cloth-based scroll paintings, a living tradition in West Bengal and Odisha.

In fact, one could go further back, all the way to the rock art from 10,000 years ago in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhimbetka caves. Viewed together, they form a visual, sequential account of these human settlements and their cultural evolution.

The 2nd century BCE cave art at Ajanta in Maharashtra uses murals to tell tales of the Buddha’s journey, from his prior lives as both a human and an animal to his enlightenment and after. These tales would later be translated onto the page in the form of the Jataka tales, still a popular resource.

“Even temple sculptures and murals represent our mythical stories in sequential form through art,” Prasad says.