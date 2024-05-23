Mumbai to resound with melodious tunes of strains of Indian classical music

Music enthusiasts in Mumbai are in for a treat as many Indian classical musicians come together for a two-day musical bonanza. The 22nd annual edition of Aarohi - Festival of Rising Stars, which means "ascension" in Sanskrit and embodies the spirit of climbing towards greatness, will take place in the city with an exceptional lineup of talented artistes. The event will take place in Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai, from May 24 to 25, from 6pm onwards. All the musicians performing at Aarohi

On day one, vocalist Viraj Joshi, the grandson of legendary musician Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, will give a solo performance that is sure to stun. On the other hand, while vocalist Susmirata Dawalkar doesn’t hail from a musical background, her journey in classical music began at a very young age, says, “I look forward to sharing the stage with talented artists and presenting a repertoire that reflects my dedication and love for Hindustani classical music.”

Santoor player Shantanu Gokhale is “honoured” for the “opportunity to be part of a prestigious event that has showcased rising stars of classical music, many of whom have become today's maestros. I will be presenting an authentic repertoire of the Santoor baaj, featuring a popular evening Raga and a folk dhun.”

The second day will see vocalist Srushti Kulkarni put on a soul-stirring performance by blending classical vocals with an artistic flair. She says, “The aspect that excites me the most about "Aarohi" is its name that symbolises rising and progress in Sadhana. I look forward to presenting the gayaki imparted by my Guru, Pandit Suresh Bapat.”

Another vocalist at the event is Aniruddh Aithal, who will “be attempting to present a rendition that is both true to the musical traditions and parampara of the Dharwad region in which I have been groomed and taught. But, it is also a reflection of my individual musical personality.”

On the Sarangi, Momin Khan, who represents the Jaipur Gharana, is “excited to perform a sarangi solo” as his father and guru, Padma Shri Ustad Moinuddin Khan will be present at the event.