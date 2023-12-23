National Consumer Rights Day 2023: Knowing the rights as a consumer is very important. While the market should run on certain ethics and values, sometimes people can exploit us if we do not know our rights good enough. The awareness of the rights helps us to maximise our benefits as a customer and enable an ethical flow of goods and services in the market. The Government keeps on emphasising on the consumer rights and the protection of those rights and tries to involve the citizens and make them aware. It is important for consumers to be educated about these rights and practice them in their daily lives. National Consumer Rights Day 2023: Date, history and significance(REUTERS)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Date:

Every year, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on December 24. This year, National Consumer Rights Day falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 1986, the Consumer Protection Act was passed and received the assent of the President on December 24. Since then, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on this day to commemorate the occasion. The Consumer Protection Act acts to protect consumers from defective goods, negligent services, and unfair trade practices. The six fundamental rights of the Consumer Protection Act are Right to safety, Right to choose, Right to be informed, Right to be heard, Right to seek redressal and Right to consumer education.

Significance:

National Consumer Rights Day is often confused with World Consumer Rights Day which is celebrated every year on March 15. While the aim stays the same, National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on a national level, and World Consumer Rights Day is observed on a global level. National Consumer Rights Day aims to educate the consumers about their rights and help them to gain maximum benefits, all the while ensuring that they are not exploited. It also educates them to take action against unfair trade practices.