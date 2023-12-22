National Farmer's Day 2023: Date, history, significance

National Farmer's Day 2023: Farmers are the backbone of our country. They work round the clock to provide food to us. Their contributions to our daily lives are immense and uncountable. They help in feeding each and every person of this nation and also contribute to economic development. Our country heavily depends on agriculture and farmers ensure that they work hard in providing us with our daily meals. Often the difficulties they go through are immense. From low wages to poverty and hunger, farmers have a difficult life. National Farmer's Day is dedicated to each and every farmer of the country who works hard to provide for the nation and ensure that we never run out of food. The success of PM-Pranam, the flagship scheme in the push towards natural farming, will squarely depend on the states. It seeks to hand out cash incentives to state governments that can cut their consumption of chemical soil nutrients.

As we gear up to celebrate National Farmer's Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, National Farmer's Day is celebrated on December 23. For this year, National Farmer's Day falls on Saturday.

History:

National Farmer's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the former Prime Minister of the country. Chaudhary Charan Singh served the nation from 1979 to 1980. Within his short tenure, he developed several welfare programmes directed at improving the conditions of the farmers and empowering them. In 2001, the Government of India announced December 23 to be celebrated as National Farmer's Day to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh's contributions and his transformation from a farmer to the head of the state.

Significance:

National Farmer's Day is usually celebrated in the agriculture and farming states of the nation - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, programmes are organised in several parts of the country where the farmers get the stage to talk about their needs and goals. Innovations in science and technology are also presented to the farmers to maximise their production.