Nervous, excited Zohran Mamdani waits for results with wife Rama on Election Day: See BTS photos from his historic win

When Zohran Mamdani bagged his landmark victory as New York City’s next mayor, the world saw the ceremony. But through the lens of renowned photographer Sinna Nasseri, we get something rarer: the intimate, unguarded moments filled with nervousness and excitement, weaving together ambition, relief and triumph. In his exclusive Instagram post published on November 5 - captioned, “Behind the scenes with Zohran Mamdani on Election Day” - Nasseri offers a compelling and deeply human visual narrative of the mayor-elect’s milestone victory. Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates with his wife Rama Duwaji after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race.(REUTERS)

Behind the scenes of Mamdani's victory lap

The photo set opens with an excited-looking Mamdani laughing at the camera in a Prussian blue silk suit and trousers set, accessorised with a matching silk tie. The next image shifts focus to his wife and steadfast partner, Rama Duwaji, gently holding the NYC mayor-elect’s face as he looks at her with unmistakable affection - an intimate, tender glimpse into their bond beyond the political spotlight. This is followed by a striking group portrait of Mamdani, his fist raised in a mix of excitement and anticipation, surrounded by his wife and dedicated campaign team - a moment brimming with collective joy and resolve.

One of the most striking shots in the series shows the newly crowned mayor seated at a table - but with a twist. Captured through a glass window, the reflection frames Mamdani against the backdrop of New York’s towering skyscrapers, placing him quite literally at the centre of the city he now leads. The layered composition subtly mirrors the magnitude of his victory and the historic responsibility it carries.

One frame offers an quiet, intimate moment of Mamdani in a robe, getting his beard groomed before stepping into the spotlight, while another captures him mid-call inside a vehicle, eyes wide and mouth open in visible excitement - candidly capturing a burst of energy that perfectly encapsulates the charged emotions of the day.

Other stills capture candid slices of the day - Zohran walking hand-in-hand with Rama on counting day, grabbing a quick bite between events, and soaking in cheers from supporters. There’s a sweeping long shot of him striding onto the stage to deliver his victory speech, and a heartwarming frame of the campaign team huddled over a meal, eyes glued to the vote tally - moments that beautifully trace the emotional arc of a historic win.

More about his victory

Zohran Mamdani’s historic win as NYC’s first South Asian mayor marks a new chapter for the city’s progressive politics. A democratic socialist and champion of working-class New Yorkers, Mamdani has long spoken up for immigrants and minorities. The son of filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, his remarkable rise from a musical background - once performing as rapper Mr Cardamom - to becoming New York City’s mayor reflects both creativity and dedication in equal measure. True to his humourous appeal, Mamdani ended his victory speech not with pomp but with “Dhoom Machale” blaring through the speakers - an unserious, exuberant reminder that politics can have joy, rhythm, and rebellion too.

