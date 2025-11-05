'Turn that up': US anchor’s reaction to ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech goes viral

A US news anchor’s reaction to the Bollywood song ‘Dhoom Machale’ being played at the end of Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech has gone viral on social media, adding to the growing global buzz around the newly elected New York City mayor. Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, won the mayoral race by defeating Andrew Cuomo.(Instagram/@imjustbesti)

In a video shared on Instagram, a Spectrum News anchor can be heard reacting to the song as it plays in the background during election night coverage. Calling it “an iconic Bollywood song,” the anchor asks the studio, “Can we listen to that? Can we turn that up a little bit,” as Dhoom Machale begins playing in the background.

Take a look at the video below:

Notably, the moment comes from Tuesday night, when Mamdani ended his speech after being declared the winner of the New York City mayoral polls. As he stood on stage alongside his family, the popular track from the 2004 Bollywood film ‘Dhoom’ played, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

The anchor’s reaction to the song has since sparked widespread reactions online.

“Ab ho gi dhoom dhoom,” one user commented on the viral clip. Another wrote, “LMAOO even the reporter said let’s turn that Bollywood music.”

Many social media users also praised Mamdani for embracing his roots. “Momma kissing his hand, achievement level 100… keepin it Indian on the world’s biggest stage,” a user commented, while another noted, “How wholesome and iconic that his mother, the legendary Mira Nair, wore desi clothes.”

Elsewhere on social media, users celebrated the crossover moment, with one X user saying, “They’re playing music from Dhoom at the Zohran HQ. Iconic.”

Another user wrote, “Walking off as the NYC mayor-elect to Dhoom Machale - possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done.”

Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

Notably, Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist, won the New York City mayoral race by defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He is the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest in over 100 years.