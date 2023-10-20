News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / New Delhi hosts 9th India International Dance and Music Festival by ICCR

New Delhi hosts 9th India International Dance and Music Festival by ICCR

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023

9th India International Dance and Music Festival in Delhi to celebrate the harmonious convergence of diverse cultures and traditions

The 9th India-International Dance and Music Festival is being organised in New Delhi.

New Delhi hosts 9th India International Dance and Music Festival by ICCR
New Delhi hosts 9th India International Dance and Music Festival by ICCR (Photo by Twitter/iccr_hq)

The three-day extravaganza highlights the rich cultural tapestry of India and the world, bringing together talented artists from various countries to showcase their extraordinary talents.

Deputy Chief of Mission of Vietnam, Do Thanh Hai said "It's a quite good initiative to bring in different cultural groups from various nations to share and demonstrate their own beautiful cultures, values and traditions. We exchanged a symbol of solidarity and a message of peace. In light of this, I believe we should support this project and come here to promote cultural interaction".

The audience was swept away after listening to the euphonious music of Elisa Troetsch from Panama.

Elisa Troetsch, an artist from Panama said “This evening was wonderful for us to be able to share our culture in this country. And for the special audience and also to share with other countries that have never seen or heard before. We have come from another continent of America which is very far away from here so it was a very beautiful and overwhelming experience for us.”

Renowned artists from Blato municipality in Croatia performed the sword dance Kumpanija or battle dance which represents the tradition of the local militia that used to protect the town.

One of the famous artists from Croatia, Nenad Marinovic said "This festival is an opportunity for us to experience Indian culture more because of the fact that we make a living from tourism and every summer we see more and more people coming to Europe and then in Croatia as well because Croatia is on the Mediterranean Sea so basically very appealing to visiting in summer time. We are feeling very well. Everyone is so nice and polite. Basically, we feel at home".

The event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has an objective to celebrate the harmonious convergence of diverse cultures and traditions through the universal language of dance and music.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
