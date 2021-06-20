Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / New JK Film Policy offers youth chance to work in film industry
The new Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy has now made it very convenient for the region's talent to work in the film industry.(Pexels)
The new Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy has now made it very convenient for the region's talent to work in the film industry.(Pexels)
art culture

New JK Film Policy offers youth chance to work in film industry

While promoting the scenic beauty of the union territory (UT), the policy envisages providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:41 AM IST

Opening avenues for the youth, the framing of Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy has now made it very convenient for the region's talent to work in the film industry.

The film policy is set to benefit local artists including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers, and others, according to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

While promoting the scenic beauty of the union territory (UT), the policy envisages providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level.

The experienced local talent of the UT has been called to register themselves for the Film Policy online at https://tinyurl.com/jkfilmpolicy, by or before July 10.


Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir film industry movie jammu and kashmir government artists + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.