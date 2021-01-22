IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
art culture

Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST

The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.

The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials and discussed modalities of the "Konark Heritage Area Development" plan. A draft plan to upgrade the temple's infrastructure facilities to international standards has been prepared, officials said.

Addressing the meeting, Patnaik said: "Konark Temple holds international significance, it attracts tourists from all over the world for its incredible art, sculpture and craftsmanship. As millions of people around the world visit the age-old Sun Temple, it is essential to develop the infrastructure and its periphery to match international standards."

"The UNESCO has recognised Konark as a world heritage site. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to protect this great cultural heritage," he said.

The project aims to attract more tourists and to ensure the temple's conservation. It will include the construction of a six-laning outer ring road and the development of all roads leading to the temple.

A Konark entry plaza will be constructed to welcome the tourists and landscaping of about 30 acres of land in front of the temple will be worked out.

Moreover, facilities such as multi-modal hubs for parking will be undertaken and Konark Theater will be redesigned. Special roads will also be built for pedestrians.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
konark temple
app
Close
e-paper
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha CM inaugurates 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
art culture

Art Basel Has Postponed Its Namesake Fair Yet Again

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
art culture

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
art culture

Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
art culture

Art created in a petri dish in India has just won an international award

By Harikrishnan Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Researcher Balaram Khamari “plants” live bacteria in a jelly-like substance called agar, to create agar art in intricate patterns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
art culture

UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning damage and destruction of religious sites and asking the secretary-general to convene a global conference to spearhead public support for safeguarding places of religious heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
art culture

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
art culture

Virus pushes storied Paris fan museum to brink of folding

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Just like the leaves of its gilded fans, France’s storied fan-making museum could fold and vanish. The splendid Musee de l’Eventail in Paris, classed as a historical monument, is the cultural world’s latest coronavirus victim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Gustavo Galvao's new film is about resisting, fighting through art

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Brazilian filmmaker Gustavo Galvao says his latest movie "We Still Have the Deep Black Night" is a reflection of the current political climate of the country and aims to fight censorship and dictatorship through art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
art culture

Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:55 AM IST
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest. (AP File Photo )
Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest. (AP File Photo )
world news

Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain’s garbage blight

Reuters, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Used oxygen bottles, torn tents, ropes, broken ladders, cans and plastic wrappers discarded by climbers and trekkers litter the 8,848.86 metre (29,032 feet) tall peak and the surrounding areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long after the sun sets on a quiet farm in the Dutch town Lelystad, one of its fields comes to life with a beautiful display of red, blue and ultraviolet LED light beaming across its crop of leeks.(Reuters)
Long after the sun sets on a quiet farm in the Dutch town Lelystad, one of its fields comes to life with a beautiful display of red, blue and ultraviolet LED light beaming across its crop of leeks.(Reuters)
art culture

Crops' chance to shine in 'Grow' project by artist Roosegaarde

Reuters, Rotterdam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The installation pairing the plants' natural beauty with the futuristic LED show is part of "Grow", artist Daan Roosegaarde's latest project intended as an homage to farmers and to inspire them to experiment with artificial light in outdoor farming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The giant blimp that depicts the outgoing president as a 'diaper-clad baby' with a cellphone. (ANI)
The giant blimp that depicts the outgoing president as a 'diaper-clad baby' with a cellphone. (ANI)
art culture

'Trump Baby' blimp to live on in a UK museum

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
A blimp of the outgoing US President Donald Trump -- known as 'Trump Baby'-- which has travelled across the world in protest of Trump and his administration would be retired at a British museum when he leaves the Oval Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha, the name 'Pattachitra' has evolved from the Sanskrit words 'patta' (canvas) and 'chitra' (picture).(ANI)
One of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha, the name 'Pattachitra' has evolved from the Sanskrit words 'patta' (canvas) and 'chitra' (picture).(ANI)
art culture

Odisha's oldest, most popular art form 'Pattachitra' preserved in Raghurajpur

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Odisha's traditional art form 'Pattachitra', which dates back to 5 BC, continues to live on in India's first heritage village Raghurajpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Now, the pink viburnum is in bloom, and forsythia buds poke out between the bronze forms.(AP)
Now, the pink viburnum is in bloom, and forsythia buds poke out between the bronze forms.(AP)
art culture

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST
There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP