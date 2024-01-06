Peach perfect interiors: Expert tips for designing spaces with Pantone's Peach Fuzz, Colour of the Year 2024

Pantone's Colour of the Year is always an anticipated revelation, a zeitgeist for trends and the current cultural climate. This colour trend will always seep heavily into the world of interior design. This year, Peach Fuzz has emerged as a versatile and timeless option, blending into interior design landscapes effortlessly. There has already been a steady shift towards warmer colours over recent years, especially with earthy neutrals taking over bright whites. So bringing Peach Fuzz into your home proves to be a classic choice, transcending the trends. Industry experts shared with HT Digital some useful insights on how to holistically incorporate the fuzz from the peachy palette to make it feel timeless, classy, and sophisticated. (Also read: Elegant interiors: 5 top winter trends in bedroom design for a dreamy makeover in 2024 ) Colour of the year: Tips for designing spaces with Pantone's Peach Fuzz palette(Unsplash)

Tips for Designing Spaces with Pantone's Peach Fuzz Palette

1. A Fuzzy Accent

Bringing Peach Fuzz as an accent shade coupled with other hues like terracotta, or just introducing a few peachy decor and accessories, is a nice way to experiment with Pantone’s trend. This hue, when used thoughtfully, can infuse your home interiors with a sense of warmth. “To avoid a dated look, use peach as an accent rather than as the dominant shade defining the interior palette,” explains Hardesh Chawla, Principal of Essentia Environments.

He says, “Incorporate peaches into elements like soft furnishings or some statement furniture, pairing it with muted tones and textures to maintain a modern, minimalist aesthetic. One can try bringing in smaller decor items in Peach Fuzz like throw blankets, rugs, and decorative vases to see how the trending hue reads in your home!”

2. Peachy Whimsy

Our Pantone Colour of the Year can be used to introduce a touch of artistic flair into your interior design through captivating art and decor. The versatility shines through, complementing both contemporary and traditional aesthetics, presenting an ideal choice for those desiring to imbue their spaces with understated elegance. Vipul Soni, Founder and Principal Designer of Soni Vipul Designs elaborates, “Consider the interplay of Peach Fuzz with textures and mediums—be it through textured paintings, fabrics, or sculptural elements—to add depth and visual interest. On the other hand, these subdued tones can also create a backdrop that elevates artistic expressions, allowing them to stand out while attuning with the overall interiors.”

3. Peach Fuzz as a Neutral Foundation

Going super muted with peaches is the most timeless approach to this trending shade. Peaches have become classic colours, finding their combinations often with greys and whites. They also make the perfect choice for colour-drenching wall surfaces since they are close to being neutral, without overwhelming the room. “Peach Fuzz is a warm tone and is well suited to be used as a neutral across all surfaces,” suggests Ar. Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect of Rajkumar Architects. He asserts, “A monochromatic approach towards this shade brings about a tranquil cohesion, adding a refined touch to the interiors. Peach Fuzz can also be employed seamlessly over walls to ceilings, imparting a sense of airiness and expansiveness to the living space.”

Peach Fuzz is about infusing your home with a warmth that transcends trends, a quiet confidence that speaks volumes. So, whether you're an accent-embracing minimalist or a wall-drenching maximalist, Peach Fuzz invites you to play. Experiment with its versatility, let it dance with timeless textures, and watch it elevate your space like a spotlight in a hushed gallery. Because a home, after all, is more than bricks and mortar; it's a canvas waiting to be kissed with the colours of your soul.