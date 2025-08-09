Planning monsoon wedding? 5 hacks to avoid soggy setbacks and keep your big day stylish
If you are planning to get hitched in monsoon, make sure you get the priorities sorted that will help you avoid last-minute drenched mishaps and disasters.
Monsoon weddings have an atmospheric charm, with beautiful, lush greenery, romantic rain and cool breeze. But as much as it is easy to romanticise, it also gives brutal reality checks with the off-putting and unpredictable weather conditions, which result in unexpected showers, slippery grounds, and drenched decor. That’s where smart decor planning steps in to save your wedding decoration to help keep the celebration flawless and undisturbed by rain, while still enjoying the monsoon’s natural beauty and charm.
Ruchin Kohli, Director at Occasion Xperts Pvt Ltd, shared with us 5 planning tips that help ensure your monsoon weddings stay stylish and comfortable:
1. Faux flowers
- Monsoon rain and impromptu showers may damage actual flowers.
- This year, designers are turning to top-quality faux florals, made from silk, paper, or green materials, that have the texture and depth of actual flowers.
- Faux flowers can be arranged in draped ceiling installations to entry arches, and mandap backdrops.
- The advantage is that they look fresh throughout the day.
2. Waterproof shaded lounges
- These are stylish, tented configurations with clear roll-up sides that are both practical and fashionable.
- Include rattan seating, pastel cushions, soft lighting, and waterproof flooring, all beneath an umbrella-shaded canopy for guests to appreciate the view without the fear of getting drenched in unexpected drizzle.
3. Transparent canopy
- A transparent canopy mandap allows breathtaking views surrounded by rain-kissed trees and softly falling droplets.
- These glass-topped or PVC-covered structures evoke a dreamy glasshouse, especially when illuminated with string lights and adorned with floating florals.
4. Theme
Two themes dominating the wedding circuit this season are-
- Botanical theme weddings: Inspired by an overgrown love garden, this theme includes Moss-topped tables, suspended planters, grapevine-shrouded arches, and emerald green runners that create a tranquil forest atmosphere, ideally complemented by the monsoon look.
- Peacock theme décor: As a nod to India's national bird (and monsoon's natural inspiration), this theme is kingly but colourful. This theme features jewel tones like rich blues, emerald greens, and gold accents. Peacock feathers are subtly incorporated into centrepieces, invitations, and stage design.
5. Wedding fashion
- Designers advise against using heavy velvets or stiff silks and suggest opting for cotton-silk blends, linen, georgette, and chiffon instead. They are easy to move around in, dry well, and ensure cool elegance for the wearer.
- Steer clear of multi-layered clothing and prefer light embroidery instead of over-embellished designs. Bridal and guest attire becomes breezier and more breathable during the monsoons.