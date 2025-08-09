Planning monsoon wedding? 5 hacks to avoid soggy setbacks and keep your big day stylish

Monsoon weddings have an atmospheric charm, with beautiful, lush greenery, romantic rain and cool breeze. But as much as it is easy to romanticise, it also gives brutal reality checks with the off-putting and unpredictable weather conditions, which result in unexpected showers, slippery grounds, and drenched decor. That’s where smart decor planning steps in to save your wedding decoration to help keep the celebration flawless and undisturbed by rain, while still enjoying the monsoon’s natural beauty and charm.

Weddings in monsoon need to adopt certain measures so unexpected downpours do not dampen the celebrations.(Shutterstock)