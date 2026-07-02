Quote of the day by Anil Kapoor: ‘I've always believed whatever happens, happens for the best. That's been my…'
Anil Kapoor’s words serve as a reminder that whatever happens in our life, it shapes us for a better future.
Anil Kapoor, known for his phenomenal acting and fitness, in an Expresso session organised by The Indian Express and published on February 22, 2026, recalled that he auditioned while in the seventh standard, got selected, and even worked on the film—but the project was shelved. Quoting this, he highlighted that nothing makes me feel bad. Anil said, “I've always believed whatever happens, happens for the best. That's been my approach from the beginning.”
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What does Anil Kapoor’s quote mean?
Life doesn’t have a certain way or fixed way to bring things to us. It follows its own timeline and teaches things differently. Anil Kapoor emphasised that he never gets disappointed by uncertainties and incidents in life because he believes that whatever happens in life, happens for the best. He has followed this approach from the beginning of his career, and that makes him one of the most satisfied and popular actors even today.
Anil Kapoor’s words reflect his philosophy of accepting setbacks as part of a larger journey, rather than dwelling on disappointments—a mindset he has often credited for helping him navigate a career spanning over four decades.
Why is Anil Kapoor’s quote relevant today?
In today’s fast-paced world, disappointments and setbacks are treated as failures, and people are not ready to accept them in the real world. Most people either give up on their dreams or take extreme steps when it comes to failures. In these hard times, Anil Kapoor’s words reflect a mindset of resilience, acceptance, and long-term optimism rather than blind positivity.
His words emphasised that every setback can redirect you towards better opportunities, so, instead of treating failure as a dead end, we must see it as detours that eventually leads to growth or success. Anil’s words also highlight that acceptance is more productive than regret. Rather than spending time wondering what if, he chooses to move forward and focus on the next opportunity.
More about Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who has worked in Hindi films. His career spans over 40 years as an actor, and since 2005, he has stepped into production as well. Kapoor has received several awards and accolades for his incredible performances, which include two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. Anil made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) and got married to Sunita Bhavnani in 1984. The duo is parents to Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More