Quote of the day by Anil Kapoor: ‘I've always believed whatever happens, happens for the best. That's been my…'

Life doesn’t have a certain way or fixed way to bring things to us. It follows its own timeline and teaches things differently. Anil Kapoor emphasised that he never gets disappointed by uncertainties and incidents in life because he believes that whatever happens in life, happens for the best. He has followed this approach from the beginning of his career, and that makes him one of the most satisfied and popular actors even today.

Anil Kapoor , known for his phenomenal acting and fitness, in an Expresso session organised by The Indian Express and published on February 22, 2026, recalled that he auditioned while in the seventh standard, got selected, and even worked on the film—but the project was shelved. Quoting this, he highlighted that nothing makes me feel bad. Anil said, “I've always believed whatever happens, happens for the best. That's been my approach from the beginning.”

Anil Kapoor’s words reflect his philosophy of accepting setbacks as part of a larger journey, rather than dwelling on disappointments—a mindset he has often credited for helping him navigate a career spanning over four decades.

Why is Anil Kapoor’s quote relevant today? In today’s fast-paced world, disappointments and setbacks are treated as failures, and people are not ready to accept them in the real world. Most people either give up on their dreams or take extreme steps when it comes to failures. In these hard times, Anil Kapoor’s words reflect a mindset of resilience, acceptance, and long-term optimism rather than blind positivity.

His words emphasised that every setback can redirect you towards better opportunities, so, instead of treating failure as a dead end, we must see it as detours that eventually leads to growth or success. Anil’s words also highlight that acceptance is more productive than regret. Rather than spending time wondering what if, he chooses to move forward and focus on the next opportunity.