Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘Success to me is when I can go to bed at night knowing that I've done my best…'

Deepika Padukone, known for her phenomenal personality and performance in Bollywood movies, often shares about her life and career journey. In an interview with Vogue US published on March 20, 2019, Deepika said, “Success to me is when I can go to bed at night knowing that I've done my best.”

Deepika Prakash Padukone is an Indian actor who works predominantly in Bollywood films. (Internal)

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What does Deepika Padukone’s quote mean?

Deepika’s quote reflects that success is defined by personal effort rather than external validation or awards. It emphasises self-satisfaction, consistency, and giving one's best rather than measuring success by fame or achievements. Instead of measuring success by awards, box office numbers, social media popularity, or public recognition, she suggests that true success comes from the satisfaction of giving your best effort each day.

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Actor Deepika Padukone to try out gold earrings with details like pearls

Why is Deepika Padukone’s quote relevant today?

{{^usCountry}} In today's fast-paced world, where success is often judged by promotions, wealth, or online validation, her perspective serves as a reminder that effort is something we can control, while outcomes are not. You may not always get the result you hoped for, but if you've worked sincerely, prepared well, and stayed true to your values, you can still consider the day a success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today's fast-paced world, where success is often judged by promotions, wealth, or online validation, her perspective serves as a reminder that effort is something we can control, while outcomes are not. You may not always get the result you hoped for, but if you've worked sincerely, prepared well, and stayed true to your values, you can still consider the day a success. {{/usCountry}}

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The quote also encourages a healthier relationship with ambition. It shifts the focus from constantly chasing the next milestone to appreciating the discipline, dedication, and integrity that go into the journey. This mindset can help reduce the pressure of comparison and the fear of failure, as self-worth becomes rooted in personal growth rather than external approval.

Whether you are a student, professional, athlete, or anyone working toward a goal, this quote serves as a reminder that success isn't just about reaching the finish line; it's about knowing you gave your all, regardless of the outcome. That sense of fulfillment is often more lasting than any trophy or title.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

Who is Deepika Padukone?

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Deepika Prakash Padukone is an Indian actor who works predominantly in Bollywood films. She made her acting debut in 2006 in the Kannada film Aishwarya. She then played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood release, the romance Om Shanti Om, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Deepika also received praise for her starring role in the romance Love Aaj Kal (2009). Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018, and the duo are parents to a beautiful daughter, Dua. Padukone also played badminton in national-level championships, but left that career for modelling and acting.