Quote of the day by J.R.R. Tolkien: ‘If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be…’

The quote appears in the second-to-last chapter of the book, “The Return Journey.” Thorin speaks these words to Bilbo Baggins after the climactic Battle of Five Armies, when he lies mortally wounded. In this moment, Thorin reflects on his earlier greed and the conflict it caused over the treasure beneath the Lonely Mountain. Realising the wisdom and kindness that Bilbo embodied throughout the journey, he admits that valuing simple joys – food, laughter, and music – over hoarded wealth would make the world far happier.

Today’s quote of the day is, “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” It comes from the beloved fantasy novel The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien . First published in 1937, the novel follows the unlikely adventure of Bilbo Baggins, a comfort-loving hobbit who joins a band of dwarves led by Thorin Oakenshield on a quest to reclaim their lost kingdom and treasure from the dragon Smaug.

What the quote means Within the story, Thorin’s words mark an important moment of growth and regret. Throughout the quest, the dwarven king is driven by pride and an intense desire to reclaim his treasure. This obsession eventually blinds him to the needs of others and nearly sparks war with the people of Lake-town and the Elves. Only after facing death does Thorin recognise that Bilbo’s humble qualities – kindness, hospitality, and love for simple comforts – were far more valuable than piles of gold. His statement is both an apology to Bilbo and a final lesson learned too late: that greed can destroy relationships, while generosity and joy create community.

Beyond the story, the quote carries a universal message. Tolkien contrasts material wealth with human happiness. “Food and cheer and song” symbolise the pleasures that bring people together – shared meals, friendship, laughter, and music. “Hoarded gold,” on the other hand, represents greed and the endless pursuit of wealth for its own sake. Through Thorin’s realisation, Tolkien suggests that life becomes richer not through accumulation but through shared experiences and emotional connections.

Why this quote matters today In today’s fast-paced, achievement-driven world, Tolkien’s words feel remarkably timely. Modern life often places enormous value on financial success, status, and constant productivity. While ambition can be positive, it can also lead people to neglect the things that truly sustain happiness: meaningful relationships, community, and moments of simple joy.

The quote reminds us that fulfilment often lies in the ordinary pleasures we overlook – sharing a meal with loved ones, celebrating small victories, or singing along to a favourite song. In a culture that frequently celebrates accumulation, Tolkien’s message invites us to reconsider our priorities.

More than eighty years after The Hobbit was published, Thorin’s final reflection still resonates: a merrier world may not require more riches, but rather a deeper appreciation for the warmth and togetherness already within our reach.