Quote of the day by Karan Johar: 'It's okay to be imperfect, it's okay to not resonate with the perceived reality…'

As a filmmaker, producer and television personality, Karan Johar is arguably one of the most popular non-actors in Bollywood. The son of producer Yash Johar, he made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hain in 1998 and never looked back. Karan Johar at the Indian National Cine Academy Awards in Mumbai on April 16, 2026. (PTI)

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In addition to a slew of films that earned him both commercial success and critical acclaim, Karan Johar’s popularity has also been aided significantly by his work on the small screen. He has been hosting the talk show Koffee with Karan for over two decades, and has appeared as a judge on reality shows. His accolades include the Padma Shri award presented by the Government of India in 2020.

Today’s quote of the day is an iconic statement made by the man during his appearance at the India Today Conclave in 2017. The quote reads: “It's okay to be imperfect, it's okay to not resonate with the perceived reality. Life is not a Hallmark card.”