Quote of the day by Kate Winslet: 'Women, as they get older, become juicier and sexier, more embedded in who they are'
Kate Winslet challenges the societal conditioning that ageing means decline – instead, she believes women gain vitality, strength, and confidence with age.
In a powerful rally against the societal 'conditioning' of ageing, Academy Award winner Kate Winslet shared a clear message for women entering their middle years: the best is yet to come. Speaking on the November 17, 2025 episode of the How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the 50-year-old actor opened up about the toxic narratives surrounding menopause and the physical changes women face in their 40s and beyond. Also read | Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don’t really need them to live'
Breaking the 'end of life' narrative
Kate addressed the common fear that hitting 40 or 50 marks the beginning of a decline. She noted that women are often taught to expect a loss of intimacy and a fading of beauty as menopause approaches. Her response to the prospect of sagging skin or changing bodies? A simple 'so what'.
Rather than fading away, Kate argued that ageing brings a unique kind of vitality and strength that isn't available to younger generations. She believed that as women shed the insecurities of youth, they gain a magnetic, grounded energy. She also took aim at the standard for what makes a woman 'look good', specifically the historical link between beauty and weight loss. She urged women to uplift one another without relying on outdated tropes.
Kate Winslet's empowering quote on ageing
Here's exactly what Kate said: "We're so conditioned, women, in our 40s to think, 'Okay, well I'm creeping closer to the end you know'. You think you go into menopause and you're going to stop having sex and your boobs are going to sag and your skin's going to go creepy and all these things, but first of all -- so what. And secondly, it's just conditioning, you know. I think women, as they get older, become juicier and sexier, and more embedded in their truth and who they are, and more powerful and more able to walk through the world and care less. And that is an empowering thing. And so I say to my friends all the time: 'You look amazing, God, you look fantastic. Don't you feel great'?... we have to just do it, it is very important. And it does not mean, you look great (because) you have lost weight. That is the other thing... the interpretation of that compliment. So, I am not doing any of that anymore."
Kate’s comments come at a time when Hollywood's 'silver ceiling' is being shattered by actors demanding more complex, authentic roles that reflect the reality of womanhood at every stage of life.
