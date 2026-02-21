Quote of the day by Kate Winslet: 'Women, as they get older, become juicier and sexier, more embedded in who they are'

Kate Winslet's empowering quote on ageing

Here's exactly what Kate said: "We're so conditioned, women, in our 40s to think, 'Okay, well I'm creeping closer to the end you know'. You think you go into menopause and you're going to stop having sex and your boobs are going to sag and your skin's going to go creepy and all these things, but first of all -- so what. And secondly, it's just conditioning, you know. I think women, as they get older, become juicier and sexier, and more embedded in their truth and who they are, and more powerful and more able to walk through the world and care less. And that is an empowering thing. And so I say to my friends all the time: 'You look amazing, God, you look fantastic. Don't you feel great'?... we have to just do it, it is very important. And it does not mean, you look great (because) you have lost weight. That is the other thing... the interpretation of that compliment. So, I am not doing any of that anymore."