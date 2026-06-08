Quote of the day by Kylie Jenner: ‘Don't listen to negative comments and be true to who you are…’

Kylie Jenner is a popular media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. Known for her phenomenal acting. As an influential figure in pop culture since the mid-2010s, Jenner has starred in several television series. She is also the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. In an interview, Kylie highlighted the importance of being true to ourselves even when no one says good things about us. Kylie Jenner is a popular media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Who is Kylie Jenner? Born on August 10, 1997, Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She starred in the television series ‘The Kardashians’ and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As a businesswoman, she founded her own cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics.

She collaborated with clothing brand PacSun with her sister, Kendall and created a line of clothing, Kendall and Kylie. Kylie was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. Jenner also starred on her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered in 2017.