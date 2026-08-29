Quote of the day by Michael Jackson: ‘To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them…'
Michael Jackson's quote reminds us that bringing joy to people can be a worthy purpose in life, and how genuine the legend was about his work.
The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, needs no introduction. A singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Michael was a man of many talents. He is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century, with his musical career making him a household name not just in the United States but across the globe.
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Michael redefined what pop music, dance, and fashion are all about. He introduced multiple generations to dance moves such as the moonwalk, the robot, and the anti-gravity lean. The fact that he is considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time, despite being temporarily linked to serious controversies, is a testament to how talented he was and how undeniable his contribution to the entertainment industry has been.
Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958 and passed away on June 25, 2009. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his autobiography, Moonwalk, that reads: “To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping to lighten their load.”
What is the meaning of Michael Jackson’s quote?
In the quote, taken from his autobiography published in 1988, Michael Jackson highlights the purpose of his work. He was a man who enjoyed what he did, and he did it to make others happy. The singing and dancing were not part of a “business” where joy was just a by-product, but rather the core of what he had to offer.
The passage from where the quote is taken reads: “To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping them to lighten their load.”
“I want them to walk away from a performance I've done saying, ‘That was great. I want to go back again. I had a great time.’ To me, that's what it's all about. That's wonderful. That's why I don't understand when some celebrities say they don't want their kids in the business.”
What is the relevance of Michael Jackson’s quote?
As the passage points out, Michael Jackson was genuine about the joy he brought. He did not wish to gatekeep it, even from children, for music, song and dance are universal languages of happiness that all should have the chance to partake in.
He was a man of immense talent and received unimaginable fame, but he was one who never lost touch with what was truly important. In a world that is seemingly divided and full of sorrows, a quote that reminds us of the importance of making people happy and allowing them to forget their worries and fears, even for the briefest moment, is always worth listening to and implementing in our lives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More