Quote of the day by Michael Jackson: ‘To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them…'

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, needs no introduction. A singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Michael was a man of many talents. He is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century, with his musical career making him a household name not just in the United States but across the globe.

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Michael redefined what pop music, dance, and fashion are all about. He introduced multiple generations to dance moves such as the moonwalk, the robot, and the anti-gravity lean. The fact that he is considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time, despite being temporarily linked to serious controversies, is a testament to how talented he was and how undeniable his contribution to the entertainment industry has been.

Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958 and passed away on June 25, 2009. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his autobiography, Moonwalk, that reads: “To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping to lighten their load.”