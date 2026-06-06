Quote of the day by Miley Cyrus: ‘It is legendary to be afraid and do it anyway, no such thing as failure…’

Take it from Hollywood actor and pop singer Miley Cyrus , who offered a fresh and profound perspective on courage. The 33-year-old global artist became a household in pop culture with her breakout role in Hannah Montana, followed by a chart-topping career in the music industry.

The word ‘legendary’ carries a fearless, larger-than-life meaning. It suggests exclusivity and an almost superhuman quality that sets certain people apart. But in reality, ‘legendary’ is much more grounded and ‘human’. It is a trait, which can be nurtured by anyone who chooses to be brave. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Selena Gomez: ‘I finally feel like I'm in a place where I don't need to be apologetic…'

What did Miley Cyrus say? “Legends get scared too. I am scared right now. But the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you, and all of you can do that every single day. It is legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try.”

What does Miley Cyrus' message mean? Being legendary does not mean having a heart-thumping courage all the time. While the word may surely conjure glorified images of cinematic, unshakable, indomitable and almost invincible person, real successful people actually do experience fear. And why not? Fear is a deeply human emotion, and even legends can get cold feet.

You may come across interviews of successful people who admit taking on audacious tasks with a do or die mentality, but that does not mean they feel nothing. They also suffer from anxiety and self-doubt. The difference is they do it anyway. The ability to acknowledge fear and anyway face the challenge is what makes a legend.

This is what Miley Cyrus tried to convey in her speech. Fear does not stop legendary people from moving forward, no matter how uncertain the journey ahead may be. By the same logic, anyone can be a legend, as long as they take the leap of faith, despite feeling scared. Being afraid is normal. What really matters is the act of trying despite all the odds, despite the hesitation and despite the paralysing fear.

The pop icon was also vocal about changing the narrative around failure. What she meant was, if you tried, and maybe you did not bag your expected result, still it should not be considered as failure because every attempt carries a lesson and teaches you something powerful.