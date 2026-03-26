Quote of the day by Prakash Raj: 'Actors in politics are a disaster'

As veteran actor Prakash Raj celebrates his 61st birthday on March 26, 2026, let us revisit a decade-old quote of his that resonates in a political landscape increasingly crowded by silver-screen icons. Prakash Raj's candid 2017 assessment about actors in politics continues to serve as a provocative litmus test for celebrity candidates across India. Also read | Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today' Happy birthday Prakash Raj: the actor turned 61 on March 26.. (Instagram/ joinprakashraj)

He was quoted by Dailyo.in as having said at a 2017 event in Bengaluru, at a time when the South Indian political sphere was in a state of flux with veteran actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth teasing their entries into Tamil Nadu’s power vacuum following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December 2026. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Upendra were carving out niches in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.

While many actors seek to leverage their fan bases for electoral gains, Prakash’s stance highlights the distinction between popularity and policy. His 2017 quote serves as a reminder: politics is not a movie set, and the citizens are not an audience.

What did Prakash Raj say? Raj, a National Award-winning actor known for not mincing words, had said: “Actors in politics are a disaster. I do not subscribe to the idea of actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan and Upendra launching political outfits just because they are actors, though I am a fan of all these stars. They should not enter politics only because they are popular. It is a disaster. They should come up with a clear focus on issues facing the country and win the trust of the people. And we should not vote as fans. But as responsible citizens. I won’t vote for them just because they are actors. When an actor ventures into politics, I want to know, what his manifesto is, how would he understand the problems being faced by people like me. If I am convinced, my vote will go in favour of him and his party. I will not endorse them and their parties just because I am disillusioned with other political parties.”

More about Prakash Raj Prakash Raj is more than just a famous face in Indian cinema; he is a multilingual powerhouse, and a five-time National Award winner. Born Prakash Rai in Bengaluru, he reportedly changed his surname to Raj on the advice of his mentor, legendary director K Balachander.

Before his fame, Prakash Raj was a dedicated theatre artist. While he is a versatile character actor, he became a household name playing complex antagonists – from Muthupandi in Ghilli to the corrupt politician in Singham, and the deeply nuanced Tamilselvan in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar.