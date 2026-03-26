Quote of the day by Prakash Raj: 'Actors in politics are a disaster'
On Prakash Raj's birthday, read his quote about Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Pawan Kalyan – he wants actors to have a clear manifesto, not just fan followings.
As veteran actor Prakash Raj celebrates his 61st birthday on March 26, 2026, let us revisit a decade-old quote of his that resonates in a political landscape increasingly crowded by silver-screen icons. Prakash Raj's candid 2017 assessment about actors in politics continues to serve as a provocative litmus test for celebrity candidates across India. Also read | Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today'
He was quoted by Dailyo.in as having said at a 2017 event in Bengaluru, at a time when the South Indian political sphere was in a state of flux with veteran actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth teasing their entries into Tamil Nadu’s power vacuum following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December 2026. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Upendra were carving out niches in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.
While many actors seek to leverage their fan bases for electoral gains, Prakash’s stance highlights the distinction between popularity and policy. His 2017 quote serves as a reminder: politics is not a movie set, and the citizens are not an audience.
What did Prakash Raj say?
Raj, a National Award-winning actor known for not mincing words, had said: “Actors in politics are a disaster. I do not subscribe to the idea of actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan and Upendra launching political outfits just because they are actors, though I am a fan of all these stars. They should not enter politics only because they are popular. It is a disaster. They should come up with a clear focus on issues facing the country and win the trust of the people. And we should not vote as fans. But as responsible citizens. I won’t vote for them just because they are actors. When an actor ventures into politics, I want to know, what his manifesto is, how would he understand the problems being faced by people like me. If I am convinced, my vote will go in favour of him and his party. I will not endorse them and their parties just because I am disillusioned with other political parties.”
More about Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj is more than just a famous face in Indian cinema; he is a multilingual powerhouse, and a five-time National Award winner. Born Prakash Rai in Bengaluru, he reportedly changed his surname to Raj on the advice of his mentor, legendary director K Balachander.
Before his fame, Prakash Raj was a dedicated theatre artist. While he is a versatile character actor, he became a household name playing complex antagonists – from Muthupandi in Ghilli to the corrupt politician in Singham, and the deeply nuanced Tamilselvan in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More