In a world that constantly pushes people to seek validation - through appearance, success, or social approval - the idea of truly accepting oneself can feel quietly radical. Self-acceptance isn’t about perfection; it’s about recognising your worth without comparison, and allowing others the same freedom. It is this powerful reminder that lies at the heart of today’s quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: “Be accepting of yourself so that you are not judging of another.” Sushmita Sen's words are a powerful reminder that being accepting of yourself is the only way to accept others. (Youtube)

Sushmita Sen on self image and identity This quote comes from a speech delivered by Sushmita Sen at the 10th edition of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Role Model Series on July 15, 2025, in conversation with IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah. Speaking to a room full of young minds, the actor and former Miss Universe spoke candidly about identity, self-worth, and the pressure to conform - emphasising that confidence begins with accepting who you are.

She said, “You will be surrounded by the people who will be calling you beautiful left, right, and center, and it has nothing to do with physicality. But if physically, something makes you feel better about yourself, then by all means go ahead with it and don't listen to anybody. It's your life, your identity; be accepting of yourself so that you are not judging of another.”

At its core, the quote reinforces the idea that personal choices - whether emotional, physical, or aesthetic - are valid as long as they come from a place of self-respect rather than insecurity or external pressure.