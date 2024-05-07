Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: 10 powerful quotes by the Nobel laureate that continue to inspire

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated as a timeless poet, novelist, author, playwright, songwriter and philosopher in West Bengal. The poet is known all over the world for his huge volume of work. Tagore is the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1913. His works transcend emotions, revolution and devotion. Tagore also established Visva-Bharati University in the town of Santiniketan, tucked inside the district of Birbhum in West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore is hailed as the Bard of Bengal and is worshipped and honoured for his works in the literary space. According to the Bengali calendar, Rabindra Jayanti will be observed on May 8 this year. (Pinterest)

Every year, Tagore's birth anniversary is observed with a lot of respect and honour by the Bengalis. According to the Gregorian calendar, his birth anniversary – affectionately referred to as Rabindra Jayanti – falls on May 7. However, according to the Bengali calendar, Rabindra Jayanti will be observed on May 8 this year.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a list of power quotes by the Bard of Bengal that helps us to gain a fresh perspective on life, love and emotions.

Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore that continue to inspire and motivate us