Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: 10 powerful quotes by the Nobel laureate that continue to inspire
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: From love to life, here is a list of powerful quotes by Tagore that gives us a fresh perspective.
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated as a timeless poet, novelist, author, playwright, songwriter and philosopher in West Bengal. The poet is known all over the world for his huge volume of work. Tagore is the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1913. His works transcend emotions, revolution and devotion. Tagore also established Visva-Bharati University in the town of Santiniketan, tucked inside the district of Birbhum in West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore is hailed as the Bard of Bengal and is worshipped and honoured for his works in the literary space.
Every year, Tagore's birth anniversary is observed with a lot of respect and honour by the Bengalis. According to the Gregorian calendar, his birth anniversary – affectionately referred to as Rabindra Jayanti – falls on May 7. However, according to the Bengali calendar, Rabindra Jayanti will be observed on May 8 this year.
As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a list of power quotes by the Bard of Bengal that helps us to gain a fresh perspective on life, love and emotions.
Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore that continue to inspire and motivate us
- “You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”
- "Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it."
- “Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.”
- “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”
- “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”
- “It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.”
- “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”
- “Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”
- “Don't limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time.”
- “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.”
