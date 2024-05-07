 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Will it be celebrated on May 7 or May 9? All you want to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Will it be celebrated on May 7 or May 9? All you want to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 07, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: As per Gregorian calendar, Rabindra Jayanti falls on May 7, but according to Bengali calendar, it will be observed on May 8.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Rabindranath Tagore is an international icon. He is a versatile poet, songwriter, playwright, novelist, author and a philosopher. His contribution to the literary space is lauded and appreciated by generations. His life and works are studied over generations, and he is still interpreted to be one of the greatest poets to have lived. Born in the heart of West Bengal, Tagore wrote in Bengali and reached the homes of millions all over the world. He also established Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, a town tucked in the Bankura district of West Bengal.

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, lovingly referred to as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated in the homes of Bengalis with poetry, songs and drama(File Photo)
Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, lovingly referred to as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated in the homes of Bengalis with poetry, songs and drama(File Photo)

ALSO READ: Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: Facts about the Nobel laureate

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rabindranath Tagore is worshipped, loved and lauded in West Bengal. His birth anniversary, lovingly referred to as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated in the homes of Bengalis with poetry, songs and drama. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here's what you need to know.

Will Rabindra Jayanti be celebrated on May 7 or May 9?

As per Gregorian calendar, Rabindra Jayanti falls on May 7. However, as per the Bengali calendar, Rabindra Jayanti will be observed on May 8 this year.

How is Rabindra Jayanti celebrated?

On May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was born to mother Sarada Devi and father Debendranath Tagore in Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata. Tagore received home schooling and started writing at a very early age. He soon eclipsed the authors and novelists of his time and became the first non-European to receive Nobel Prize for Literature in the year 1913. He was known as the Bard of Bengal. He also wrote the national anthems for Indi, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

On this day, seminars and programmes are organised all over Bengal where people celebrate the poet with his creations. People sing his songs, perform dramas written by him and recite his poetry. 2024 will observe Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Will it be celebrated on May 7 or May 9? All you want to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On