Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Will it be celebrated on May 7 or May 9? All you want to know

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Rabindranath Tagore is an international icon. He is a versatile poet, songwriter, playwright, novelist, author and a philosopher. His contribution to the literary space is lauded and appreciated by generations. His life and works are studied over generations, and he is still interpreted to be one of the greatest poets to have lived. Born in the heart of West Bengal, Tagore wrote in Bengali and reached the homes of millions all over the world. He also established Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, a town tucked in the Bankura district of West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, lovingly referred to as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated in the homes of Bengalis with poetry, songs and drama(File Photo)

Rabindranath Tagore is worshipped, loved and lauded in West Bengal. His birth anniversary, lovingly referred to as Rabindra Jayanti, is celebrated in the homes of Bengalis with poetry, songs and drama. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here's what you need to know.

Will Rabindra Jayanti be celebrated on May 7 or May 9?

As per Gregorian calendar, Rabindra Jayanti falls on May 7. However, as per the Bengali calendar, Rabindra Jayanti will be observed on May 8 this year.

How is Rabindra Jayanti celebrated?

On May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was born to mother Sarada Devi and father Debendranath Tagore in Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata. Tagore received home schooling and started writing at a very early age. He soon eclipsed the authors and novelists of his time and became the first non-European to receive Nobel Prize for Literature in the year 1913. He was known as the Bard of Bengal. He also wrote the national anthems for Indi, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

On this day, seminars and programmes are organised all over Bengal where people celebrate the poet with his creations. People sing his songs, perform dramas written by him and recite his poetry. 2024 will observe Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary.