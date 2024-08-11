Severus Snape to John Wick, why are morally grey characters close to our hearts and we admire them more than heroes

Mainstream worldviews are rooted in the binary framework of good or bad. This dichotomy of white and black attempts to categorise humans into watertight compartments to simplify their actions and behaviours. The multifaceted human complexities span a spectrum as vast as the universe itself, an endless well of emotions, motives and purpose. To fit them into one dimensional, good or bad, is suffocating. The space between white and black, the grey, is barely talked about. The grey area perplexes societal norms that dictate one can only be good and righteous or bad and anarchic. The grey is a bizarre; a Picasso art of both good and bad. So it’s no wonder morally grey characters in books and movies are relatable. These imperfect characters are driven solely by their motivations, often disregarding morals and exhibiting both good and bad traits to achieve their goals.(Pinterest)

Understanding morally grey character

Morally grey characters in books and movies defy the textbook character tropes. Not concerned about the expected battle of good vs bad, their motivations lie beyond the moral dictates. They are complicated characters with shortcomings, moral dilemmas and questionable choices. Rooted in ambiguity, they represent human duality and have a layered personality. Most of the time, they have a tragic backstory, some traumatic event that shaped them into who they are today. These characters exist in the grey area, where goodness and darkness coexist.

Some instances of dual traits observed in these characters include their ability to be fiercely loyal to their loved ones while simultaneously being self-serving, willing to resort to extreme measures like betrayal for self-preservation and ambitious goals. Similarly, they may display bravery and valour when facing danger, yet their carelessness and selfishness can put others at risk.

Rooting for the morally grey characters

Human excellence is often associated with achieving perfection and adhering to high moral expectations. In this journey, you’re either a hero or a villain. This unrealistic collective expectation is reflected in the characters in fictional worlds. Either someone’s 100 % good or bad. But, humans are way too colourful to be confined within white and black. And that’s why morally grey characters are appealing to us. They may display questionable behaviour but are not beyond redemption, just like humans.

Humans are affected by tragic events, which shape our motivations and behaviour in several different ways. Similarly, morally grey characters’ motivations are also defined by their childhood trauma and past hardships. Their motivations and goals go beyond simple concepts of right and wrong. This moral dilemma mirrors real life's internal struggles between personal desires and societal expectations.

Grey characters are not only relatable but also evoke empathy, as we understand their actions emerge from a place of pain and the longing for something better. They undergo a character development, for good or worse, symbolising human’s innate need for personal growth and development. These flawed characters are realistic, vulnerable like us, who make mistakes but have the potential to change.

Since humanity is built on hope, we connect with these complex characters as they embody the essence of human hope, reflecting our aspirations and resilience.

Iconic morally grey characters in pop culture

Literature and cinema have introduced us to various grey characters who may be even more popular than the heroes. Here are some iconic characters whose motivations paved their journey, not morals.

Severus Snape

Severus Snape was cruel to his students but his everlasting love for Lily Potter made him sacrifice in the great Hogwarts battle.(Pinterest)

Severus Snape from the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling is a good example of the internal turmoil of a morally grey character. Professor Snape despises Harry Potter since he is the son of his school bully, James Potter. And not only with the 'Boy Who Lived', he is mean to all his students. Throughout the entire series, his intentions are unclear, whether he wants to protect Harry Potter or side with Voldemort and the Death Eaters. Despite his vindictive behaviour towards Harry Potter, his love for Lily Potter makes him sacrifice his life for Harry. Here, love is the motivation behind the antagonistic masks Severus wears. The character is hated initially for his actions, but as the story progresses, the reason behind his behaviour wins our hearts.

John Wick

John Wick goes on a killing spree after the death of his pet dog. (Pinterest)

Killing is undeniably unacceptable, casting the killer as pure evil. However, John Wick, the fan-favourite hitman, is a good, morally grey character. He recklessly and brutally kills, catering to his own sense of justice and revenge by eliminating the bad guys. He’s unapologetically dark and indulges in extreme violence, but we still root for him. John Wick's primary motivation for revenge can be traced back to the grief and loss of his beloved dog, a gift from his late wife. In a way, his wife was alive in the last gift, their pet dog. John Wick snaps when the dog is killed, as he loses both his pet dog and his wife's memory.

Kaz Brekker

Kaz went from being an underdog to a gang leader through his conniving schemes.(Pinterest)

The lead from Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy duology book series, Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom, is a ruthless, money-minded leader who kills mercilessly. Devoid of typical heroic empathy, he’s a cunning liar and works for his vested interest. He’s ambitious and does not let anyone get in the way of his goals. Kaz had a deeply traumatic childhood after his brother, Jordie, died. He was mistreated and dumped alive in a pile of corpses, which in turn developed his fear of touch and intimacy in adulthood. His aversion to intimacy makes him distant and cold-hearted. However, despite his cold demeanour, he cares deeply for his gang members, even if he rarely ever shows. The found family trope is strong in Six of Crows and helps Kaz in his redemption arc.

