Emotional cage and relationship roadblocks: Here's how patriarchy affects men's well-being

Patriarchy is a social system where power favours men but surprisingly the advantages men get from patriarchy, often come at a cost. It has some serious negative impact on men, especially on their mental health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mansi Poddar, Trauma informed Psychotherapist and Psychologist, revealed how patriarchy can affect men's well-being -

1. Caged Emotions:

Due to patriarchal norms, men are conditioned to suppress their emotions and maintain a strong facade. Openly expressing feelings is often seen as a weakness for men. Typical patriarchy says, “men don’t cry”, which makes it difficult for them to open up and be emotionally vulnerable. As a result, they struggle with expressing sadness, vulnerability, or fear in a healthy way. This bottling up emotions can lead to isolation, difficulty connecting with others, and even physical health problems.

2. Silent Struggles:

Our patriarchal society expects men to be resilient to stress. This can limit men to express themselves properly. Traditional masculinity prevents them from seeking external help. This leads to suppression of mental health issues like depression or anxiety, which ultimately makes them suffer in silence and increases a greater risk of suicide.

3. Relationship Roadblocks:

Patriarchal expectations can create difficulties in relationships with both men and women. Men tend to struggle to communicate openly and be emotionally vulnerable with partners. Traditional gender roles can also lead to an unequal division of labor in households, causing resentment and tension in the family.

4. Restricted Identity:

Societal expectations can limit the ways men can express themselves. For example, they have to “man up” in order to prove their masculinity. Men may feel pressured to conform to a narrow definition of masculinity, which might not fit their personality. This can stifle personal growth and a sense of authenticity.

5. Risk-Taking and Violence:

Traditional masculinity often glorifies risk-taking and aggression. This can lead men to engage in dangerous or harmful behaviors, putting not just themselves but also others at risk. It can also contribute to higher rates of violence and accidents among men.