Soft brutalism is the unexpected cosy minimalist aesthetic that's redefining interiors: 5 decor tips to try

Minimalism has a timeless buzz in interiors, with clean layouts, open spaces, and a focus on utility. This no-nonsense, decluttered style of decor is quite common, and its clean layout principles are seen across a variety of aesthetics. Brutalism is one such bold yet minimalist design, characterised by its signature exposed materials (wood, cement, glass). But lately, minimalism is becoming softer, evolving to embrace warmth, texture, and comfort without losing its structured, uncluttered appeal. So likewise, brutalism is also ‘evolving’ to become softer with cosy energy. Interior design gets a raw beauty with concrete.(Shutterstock)

Tusshar Joshi, founder at Utkarsh Vastukaran, told HT Lifestyle that lately, the ‘soft brutalism’ style is making its mark in interiors. Soft brutalism is the reimagined and more inviting counterpart of brutalism, which was a very raw architectural and interior design style with exposed materials, minimal decoration, and bold geometric patterns. Conventionally, brutalism was harsh, commonly consisting of materials like concrete, steel, and glass, and, as Tusshar highlighted, demonstrated these elements in their “honest, raw form.” And above all, brutalism, regardless of the rawness and geometric style, was inherently minimalist, emphasising utility over comfort. But this is changing nowadays as comfort and warmth are being prioritised in the interiors.

Tusshar said, “Once associated with raw concrete structures and harsh minimalism, brutalism is now being softened with natural textures, muted palettes, and organic elements to create a warmer, more livable aesthetic. This surprising fusion is reshaping the way we think about minimalist interiors.”

The brutalist interior on the left looks stark and less inviting, in contrast to the soft brutalist interior on the right, which feels warm and lively.(PC: Pinterest)

The reason why this change happened was because of the lack of human warmth in the style, which, according to Tusshar, appeared “cold, impersonal, and rigid.”

He highlighted the difference of the new style: “Soft brutalism retains the core philosophy of Brutalism, truth to materials, bold geometry, and minimalism, but with a gentler, more human-centred approach. Instead of cold and impersonal spaces, soft brutalism invites warmth through thoughtful layering, organic shapes, and tactile materials. It’s minimalism without sterility.”

If you, too, wish for minimalist interiors that strike a middle ground between the unapologetically raw brutalism style, with exposed materials like concrete finishes and bold surfaces, and a warmer, more livelier minimalistic aesthetic, soft brutalism might be the perfect choice.

Tusshar shared 5 tips on how to embrace soft brutalism, covering all the key features of this decor style:

1. Concrete reimagined

Concrete still plays a central role in soft brutalism, but it’s no longer just grey and gritty. Today’s interpretations include polished finishes, smooth curves, and lighter tones.

From concrete countertops to dining tables and fireplace surrounds, the material is being reimagined to feel more approachable and refined.

The magic also lies in the pairing. A raw concrete wall, for example, might be set against a plush velvet sofa, a thick wool rug, or a cane accent chair. These combinations create contrast, adding a sense of warmth and depth without losing the visual strength of concrete.

2. Oversized forms and organic shapes

One of the defining characteristics of soft brutalism is the use of oversized, sculptural forms.

Chunky silhouettes, such as wide-legged armchairs, thick cabinetry, or bold architectural archways, create visual impact and ground the space.

For example: You might see a massive stone coffee table with rounded edges or an oversized sofa with bulbous arms upholstered in a cosy boucle fabric. The play between heavy forms and soft finishes results in interiors that feel substantial yet soothing.

3. Muted palettes with richer textures

Colour in soft brutalism is subtle and earthy. Gone are the clinical whites and harsh blacks of earlier minimalist styles. Instead, designers gravitate toward muted hues- chalky greys, soft browns, clay tones, sage greens, and sandy beiges.

Texture becomes a crucial element in enriching the visual and tactile experience. Soft Brutalism thrives on contrast: rough concrete against smooth leather, cool metal beside warm oak, crisp linen next to brushed stone.

4. Add nature

To further humanise the brutalist foundation, Soft brutalism incorporates natural elements like plants, wood, stone, and woven materials.

The introduction of greenery or handcrafted objects breaks up the formality of raw architectural elements.

Wooden beams, terrazzo floors, or hand-thrown ceramic decor pieces add an artisanal, imperfect charm that contrasts beautifully with the brutalist order.

5. Lighting