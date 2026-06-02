Step inside 1,560 sq ft 4BHK Singapore apartment reimagined into a minimalist home rooted in Indian tradition

Even thousands of miles from home, the warmth and character of an Indian household can remain unmistakably present. For homeowners drawn to contemporary minimalism, that sense of familiarity need not be sacrificed – it can be subtly woven into a space through thoughtful colours, textures, lighting, and curated accents. Read more to take a virtual tour! Also Read | Step inside this surreal Delhi home with a courtyard inspired by Rome's Trevi Fountain Such is the case with Classic Aura, a 1,560 sq ft executive four-bedroom HDB apartment on Pasir Ris Drive in Singapore, where Indian sensibilities have been carefully reinterpreted for a modern Singaporean lifestyle. Thoughtfully curated by Harshita Agarwal Interiors, the result is a home that feels elegant yet deeply personal – emotionally grounding, warmly familiar and welcoming.

Who lives here? The HDB apartment was reimagined as a deeply personal sanctuary for a close-knit Indian family embarking on a new chapter of life abroad. As first-time homeowners in Singapore, they were clear about avoiding interiors that felt either starkly contemporary or overtly traditional. Instead, they envisioned a home that was warm, calming, and liveable. With a young, energetic son in the picture, the design prioritised generous circulation, softened corners, and open, uncluttered spaces that would allow him to move freely and safely. Storage solutions were equally important, but were seamlessly integrated into the design, ensuring the home remained organised, serene, and visually minimal without compromising on practicality. A living space designed as a continuous visual flow The existing HDB unit came with a number of design challenges, from compact bathroom layouts to exposed services that limited spatial flexibility. Rather than working against these constraints, the architects approached them as opportunities, carefully reconfiguring the home to improve both functionality and flow.

The balcony expands the sense of openness in the living area.

One of the most transformative interventions was the integration of the balcony into the main living area – a move that instantly created a greater sense of openness and spaciousness in the home and strengthened its exposure to natural light and outdoor views. This enlarged living zone became the heart of the residence, creating a brighter, more vibrant environment for everyday life. The living area is bright and airy, with a white sofa, colourful cushions and wooden centre table set atop a cosy taupe rug. The uncluttered layout preserves a sense of openness, creating both visual spaciousness and ample room for the family's young child to play freely. Overlooking the balcony is a raised platform fitted with a black metal high table and two chairs, creating a quiet corner for reading, reflection, or simply enjoying the view outside.

The dining area is equally inviting for the chef as well as the ones sitting at the table.

The living, dining, and kitchen areas were conceived as part of a seamless visual continuum – distinct in purpose yet effortlessly connected, allowing each space to retain its individual character while contributing to a cohesive and harmonious whole. A quiet but powerful colour palette As with many thoughtfully designed homes, colour and texture play a subtle yet powerful role in shaping the overall atmosphere. A palette of warm beige forms the foundation, lending the interiors a sense of calm and softness. Black is introduced sparingly through furniture accents and carefully considered design details, creating moments of contrast that add depth and structure without overwhelming the space. Meanwhile, touches of green from strategically placed potted plants act as a natural connector, bringing freshness and vitality into the home while reinforcing its warm, welcoming character.

The master bedroom along with its attached bathroom feature textural details.

The kitchen is a calm and inviting space that feels like a culinary enthusiast's dream. Pastel blue cabinetry below the countertop is paired with crisp white overhead cabinets, creating a soft, soothing palette, while the wooden dining furniture adds warmth and balance to the space. The bathrooms strike a thoughtful balance between functionality and aesthetics. Textured wall finishes and coloured storage units introduce character and contrast. Shaker-style cabinetry, warm wood finishes, antique brass accents, textured walls, and carefully curated wallpapers introduce layers of character without disrupting the home's restrained aesthetic. The decision to retain and polish the existing marble flooring further enhances this balance, preserving a touch of the home's original charm while providing a sophisticated foundation that beautifully anchors the material palette.

The guest room features a playful interplay of contrasting wallpapers.