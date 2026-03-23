Step inside Dhurandhar actor Krystle Dsouza's Mumbai home after a super quick 1-day living room makeover. Watch video

Actor Krystle D’Souza, who was seen in the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, unveiled a 'stunning' transformation of her Mumbai living room in an October 2025 Instagram video. The actor shared a before-and-after glimpse of her sanctuary, proving that a high-impact home makeover doesn't have to take weeks of construction. Also read | Step inside spacious home near Bengaluru built under ₹1 crore that blends modern comfort with scenic beauty Krystle DSouza's living room transformation centered on installing custom vertical wooden panels. (Instagram/ Krystle DSouza)

Krystle opted for a fresh look for her living room wall that aligned with her home’s modern-Parisian aesthetic, resulting in a sophisticated transformation. The makeover, completed in just a day, centred on installing custom wall panels that completely redefined the room's vibe.

All about Krystle D’Souza little makeover The makeover focused on a sophisticated palette – the centrepiece of the makeover was the installation of vertical fluted wooden panels in a warm, mid-tone oak. These panels added height to Krystle's living room and created a fancy backdrop behind her comfy tufted sofa. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video

To elevate the festive mood, the new wall featured sleek, integrated LED strips. The warm 'C-shaped' lighting silhouette provided a soft, ambient glow that highlighted the texture of the stone-finish sections adjacent to the wood fluting. Staying true to the actor's love for a 'Parisian' vibe, the space maintained a base of cream and beige.

Krystle's existing white sofa was also accented with textured neutral throws and cushions, bridging the gap between the new statement wall and the rest of the decor. For a festive touch, Krystle added candle and fresh floral arrangements, which popped against the muted background.