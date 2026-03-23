Step inside Dhurandhar actor Krystle Dsouza's Mumbai home after a super quick 1-day living room makeover. Watch video
Last year, Krystle DSouza's living room got a ‘stunning’ makeover just in time for Diwali and the actor documented the journey on Instagram.
Actor Krystle D’Souza, who was seen in the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, unveiled a 'stunning' transformation of her Mumbai living room in an October 2025 Instagram video. The actor shared a before-and-after glimpse of her sanctuary, proving that a high-impact home makeover doesn't have to take weeks of construction. Also read | Step inside spacious home near Bengaluru built under ₹1 crore that blends modern comfort with scenic beauty
Krystle opted for a fresh look for her living room wall that aligned with her home’s modern-Parisian aesthetic, resulting in a sophisticated transformation. The makeover, completed in just a day, centred on installing custom wall panels that completely redefined the room's vibe.
All about Krystle D’Souza little makeover
The makeover focused on a sophisticated palette – the centrepiece of the makeover was the installation of vertical fluted wooden panels in a warm, mid-tone oak. These panels added height to Krystle's living room and created a fancy backdrop behind her comfy tufted sofa. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video
To elevate the festive mood, the new wall featured sleek, integrated LED strips. The warm 'C-shaped' lighting silhouette provided a soft, ambient glow that highlighted the texture of the stone-finish sections adjacent to the wood fluting. Staying true to the actor's love for a 'Parisian' vibe, the space maintained a base of cream and beige.
Krystle's existing white sofa was also accented with textured neutral throws and cushions, bridging the gap between the new statement wall and the rest of the decor. For a festive touch, Krystle added candle and fresh floral arrangements, which popped against the muted background.
Krystle was thrilled with the result
In the video, Krystle spoke about her 'stunning' one-day wall makeover and how this update perfectly complemented her existing decor, which included a massive statement mirror and a sleek, dark-framed sliding door that leads into her dining area. She wrote in her caption, "My living room got a whole new makeover just in time for Diwali. These stunning wall panels... have made the space feel so festive and chic! Do you love it as much as I do?"
More about Krystle's home
Krystle's Mumbai apartment is dominated by creams, beiges, and whites, and is accented by rich wood tones and warm lighting. The living area is designed with an open-concept feel and features a chunky, dark wood centretable that grounds the room.
Adjacent to the living space is the dining area that includes a sleek wooden dining table with mid-century modern style chairs. The large, black-framed mirror wall adds depth and reflects the light from the pendant lamps. High-gloss marble flooring throughout enhances the brightness of the space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More