Step inside Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s warm home, filled with timeless wooden elements and antiques

Mini Mathur, Indian television host and actor and Kabir Khan, popular Indian film director and screenwriter, gave a tour of their Mumbai home. Farah Khan was invited by the couple, along with her cook Dilip, for an exclusive home tour and snacks. Here’s a sneak peek into their wood themed home that brings warmth and elegance to their sacred space.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur gave a tour of their Mumbai home to Farah Khan.( minimathur/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan’s home

Mini and Kabir’s home welcomes with a classic wooden door which opens up into a large, bright, and airy living room. Furnished with wooden furniture, the living room is all decked up with antique elements and decor pieces that makes the space feel like home. The highlight of the space was the accent wall that boasts a variety of art work and paintings, adding a touch of glamour to the area. From the living room to the kitchen, dining area to balcony, and bedroom, each space ensures a pop of colour through decor pieces, cushions, and art work on the wall. The antique elements make the house appear like a cottage in London.

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{{^usCountry}} Inside the dining room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the dining room {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Followed by the living room is a beautifully curated dining space that features a long wooden dining table along with bamboo chairs. A chic chandelier, wooden crockery stand, paintings, and tiny floral arrangements make the space inviting. Inside the kitchen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Followed by the living room is a beautifully curated dining space that features a long wooden dining table along with bamboo chairs. A chic chandelier, wooden crockery stand, paintings, and tiny floral arrangements make the space inviting. Inside the kitchen {{/usCountry}}

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Mini’s kitchen completely blends with the vibe of the house and thus features wooden items all around. It features an open window that sees through the dining space. The entire kitchen appeared like a masterpiece. From wooden cabinets to designer tiles, modern appliances to rustic decor, the kitchen feels like an old mountain cottage, straight out of a fairy tale. Apart from the basic decor, the crockery featured inside the cabinets served as a decorative element.

Inside the terrace

The terrace area of the house was a completely different space. It appears that we have entered an art museum featuring all antique decor pieces. Decked up in blue, the terrace space delights with silver antiques, bamboo and wooden furniture, exotic artwork, and open space for relaxation. There was a separate area on the terrace that featured a lot of plants, a Buddha statue, and a Mughlai seating arrangement that speaks of the classic taste of the power couple. The terrace delights with an open air dining space, all decorated with white and blue elements, radiating a Taj vibe.

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Who is Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur?

Kabir Khan is an Indian film director and screenwriter, known for his popular films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger, and more. Mini Mathur is an Indian television host, actor, and model.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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