Step inside Shikhar Dhawan's home featuring cricket wall decked up with Dhoni's gloves and bat signed by Virat Kohli

In episode 1 of Taakat, Ranveer Allahbadia's new video series, which dropped on May 24, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gave a tour of his beautiful home. Shikhar, known for his explosive batting, showcased a prized collection of cricket memorabilia in the hour tour video – a cricket wall with everything from calm and composed MS Dhoni's gloves and bats signed by intense and passionate Virat Kohli and others. Shikhar Dhawan's home includes a wall adorned with cricket memorabilia.

Wall with cricket memorabilia

The cricket wall seems to be a dedicated space in his home to celebrate his career and connections with fellow cricketers. Shikhar's memorabilia wall reflects his own experiences and achievements in the sport – the display included several Man of the Match trophies, stumps and other memorabilia reflecting Shikhar’s illustrious career, particularly his standout performances. There is also a huge candid photo of Shikhar from a cricket field. Interesting lighting highlights the memorabilia, as a wooden shelf holds some of the items together.

Soothing overall ambiance

Shikhar's living room feels open and inviting with white walls, white curtains, and glass windows creating a bright, expansive atmosphere. The wooden doors add warmth, while the interesting artwork serves as the heart of the design — from a bold red Bollywood-inspired painting injecting energy to a floral pink piece adding softness and the majestic horse painting celebrating Shikhar's favourite animal.

The mix of modern and cultural elements creates a unique, personalised space that feels both luxurious and lived-in. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows dominate one wall, framing views of the cityscape. The rest of the home is a bright, airy, and spacious sanctuary. The glass and wooden furniture and doors create a seamless flow between rooms, balancing warmth and transparency. Comfortable furniture and furnishings in neutral tones like whites and beiges enhance the airy vibe, while potted plants add a touch of greenery.