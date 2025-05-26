Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Step inside Shikhar Dhawan's home featuring cricket wall decked up with Dhoni's gloves and bat signed by Virat Kohli

BySanya Panwar
May 26, 2025 05:05 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan's home is a cricket lover's paradise, featuring a wall with memorabilia that reflects his passion for cricket and his admiration for cricketers.

In episode 1 of Taakat, Ranveer Allahbadia's new video series, which dropped on May 24, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gave a tour of his beautiful home. Shikhar, known for his explosive batting, showcased a prized collection of cricket memorabilia in the hour tour video – a cricket wall with everything from calm and composed MS Dhoni’s gloves and bats signed by intense and passionate Virat Kohli and others. Also read | Step inside Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow perched up on a picturesque hill with the most stunning view, serene vibe: Pics

Shikhar Dhawan's home includes a wall adorned with cricket memorabilia. (YouTube/ Ranveer Allahbadia)
Shikhar Dhawan's home includes a wall adorned with cricket memorabilia. (YouTube/ Ranveer Allahbadia)

Wall with cricket memorabilia

The cricket wall seems to be a dedicated space in his home to celebrate his career and connections with fellow cricketers. Shikhar's memorabilia wall reflects his own experiences and achievements in the sport – the display included several Man of the Match trophies, stumps and other memorabilia reflecting Shikhar’s illustrious career, particularly his standout performances.  There is also a huge candid photo of Shikhar from a cricket field. Interesting lighting highlights the memorabilia, as a wooden shelf holds some of the items together.

Soothing overall ambiance

Shikhar's living room feels open and inviting with white walls, white curtains, and glass windows creating a bright, expansive atmosphere. The wooden doors add warmth, while the interesting artwork serves as the heart of the design — from a bold red Bollywood-inspired painting injecting energy to a floral pink piece adding softness and the majestic horse painting celebrating Shikhar's favourite animal.

The mix of modern and cultural elements creates a unique, personalised space that feels both luxurious and lived-in. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows dominate one wall, framing views of the cityscape. The rest of the home is a bright, airy, and spacious sanctuary. The glass and wooden furniture and doors create a seamless flow between rooms, balancing warmth and transparency. Comfortable furniture and furnishings in neutral tones like whites and beiges enhance the airy vibe, while potted plants add a touch of greenery.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Monday, May 26, 2025
