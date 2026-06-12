Step inside Shilpa Shetty’s Maison Twenty-Seven by Bastian in Ahmedabad: A luxury 52,000 sq-ft restaurant

Located in Forecourt, outside Arrivals, Terminal 2, Ahmedabad Airport, Shilpa Shetty’s Maison is a massive, luxury 52,000 sq-ft dining and lifestyle destination operated in partnership with Adani Airports . From grand chandeliers to artistic walls, this spot offers a vibrant combination of red, black, orange, and yellow aesthetics, featuring everything from vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus to a dedicated kids’ play area.

Shilpa Shetty , actor and entrepreneur, known for her fitness, acting, and a chain of luxury restaurants, recently launched a new branch in Ahmedabad. From signature recipes to opulent decor, Shilpa Shetty’s restaurants have always been the talk of the town. Let’s take a closer look at this new place in Ahmedabad, which is taking over the internet for its luxury quotient.

It is India’s first airport-integrated hospitality and wellness destination, which is very different from the other Bastian in Mumbai. This branch is all about a blend of bold colours, playful patterns, and textured walls that instantly grab attention while still giving the restaurant a luxury feel. According to Shilpa Shetty, Maison is about mindful indulgence, wellness, and spaces that truly help you unwind.

The massive 52,000 sq ft area can easily accommodate hundreds of guests without making the place feel cramped. The drink setup placed right inside the dining section of the restaurant makes it a centre of attraction. However, what sets it apart is the choice of lighting. From grand chandeliers to small warm lamps placed around the corners, makes this place look cosy.