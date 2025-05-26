Step inside Sonali Bendre’s lavish Mumbai home as Farah Khan shows her favourite cosy corner. Watch

Sonali Bendre resides in a lavish home in Mumbai. In a May 24 video posted on her YouTube channel, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took viewers on a tour of her stunning abode. From wooden aesthetics to antique art and sunlit, cosy corners, Sonali's home beautifully reflects her love for elegance. (Also read: Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches ) Farah Khan tours Sonali Bendre's elegant Mumbai home filled with art and comfort. (Instagram/ Sonali Bendre and YouTube/@FarahKhan)

Inside Sonali Bendre's lavish Mumbai home

Sonali Bendre's home is a beautiful blend of warmth, elegance, and old-world charm. Decked with wooden floors and furniture, every corner reflects her love for earthy aesthetics. The drawing room is a vision of comfort and grace, featuring lavish white sofas and a large window that fills the space with natural light. Large floral vases and artistic paintings lend a regal charm to the space.

Beautifully curated nooks around the house radiate an artistic touch featuring antique chairs, vintage decor, and statement art pieces that make every space feel like a gallery. Her walls are adorned with antique art pieces, enhancing the classic ambience. The full silver mandir is a stunning centrepiece, adding to the home's beauty.

The dining area is equally impressive, featuring a large wooden dining table, royal chairs, and a beautiful glass-worked wall as a backdrop. Dark wooden aesthetics and grand paintings are found everywhere, creating a warm environment.

Farah Khan’s favourite corner

Even Farah Khan couldn't resist praising the drawing room. Pointing toward the cosy sofa, she said, "Whenever there's a party at Sonali's home, I always take this corner because it's so comfortable."

A large bookshelf filled with books reveals Sonali's love for reading. The beautiful views from the balcony also bring in abundant natural light, brightening the rooms. Sonali's kitchen is spacious, with a sleek black tabletop, white cupboards, and a large window above the stove that allows fresh air and sunlight in.