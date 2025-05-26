Step inside Sonali Bendre’s lavish Mumbai home as Farah Khan shows her favourite cosy corner. Watch
Sonali Bendre’s Mumbai home blends warmth, wooden charm and beautiful art. Filmmaker Farah Khan shares an exclusive tour of her home on her YouTube channel.
Sonali Bendre resides in a lavish home in Mumbai. In a May 24 video posted on her YouTube channel, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took viewers on a tour of her stunning abode. From wooden aesthetics to antique art and sunlit, cosy corners, Sonali's home beautifully reflects her love for elegance. (Also read: Step inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s stylish Mumbai home with stunning city views and vintage touches )
Inside Sonali Bendre's lavish Mumbai home
Sonali Bendre's home is a beautiful blend of warmth, elegance, and old-world charm. Decked with wooden floors and furniture, every corner reflects her love for earthy aesthetics. The drawing room is a vision of comfort and grace, featuring lavish white sofas and a large window that fills the space with natural light. Large floral vases and artistic paintings lend a regal charm to the space.
Beautifully curated nooks around the house radiate an artistic touch featuring antique chairs, vintage decor, and statement art pieces that make every space feel like a gallery. Her walls are adorned with antique art pieces, enhancing the classic ambience. The full silver mandir is a stunning centrepiece, adding to the home's beauty.
The dining area is equally impressive, featuring a large wooden dining table, royal chairs, and a beautiful glass-worked wall as a backdrop. Dark wooden aesthetics and grand paintings are found everywhere, creating a warm environment.
Farah Khan’s favourite corner
Even Farah Khan couldn't resist praising the drawing room. Pointing toward the cosy sofa, she said, "Whenever there's a party at Sonali's home, I always take this corner because it's so comfortable."
A large bookshelf filled with books reveals Sonali's love for reading. The beautiful views from the balcony also bring in abundant natural light, brightening the rooms. Sonali's kitchen is spacious, with a sleek black tabletop, white cupboards, and a large window above the stove that allows fresh air and sunlight in.