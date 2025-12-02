Step inside the luxurious 350-year-old Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho where you can stay for 87,000 per night | PICS

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Panna National Park and Tiger Reserve in the heart of India, in Madhya Pradesh, the Rajgarh Palace stands majestically atop the Maniyagarh Hills, and it is now open to visitors who wish to stay and experience the majestic property. The 350-year-old Rajgarh Palace was built by Raja Hindupat Singh Bundela of the Bundela Dynasty. (The Oberoi)

The palace is situated in Khajuraho, known for its UNESCO World Heritage temples. Recently, The Oberoi Group restored the 350-year-old palatial property into a regal hotel experience. Let's take a look inside the palace, the cost per night, and more details here.

Inside the 350-year-old Rajgarh Palace

Overlooking the vast garden and a rainwater lake, Rajgarh Palace is a notable historical landmark. According to The Oberoi official website, the palace is a 20-minute drive from the UNESCO World Heritage site, Khajuraho Temples. It was built by Raja Hindupat Singh Bundela of the Bundela Dynasty.

The palace blends heritage with modern luxury and architecture, including spacious courtyards, beautifully decorated halls, and ornate chambers. The palace complex also features well-manicured gardens and captivating views of the surrounding landscape, offering glimpses of traditional Bundelkhand features and British colonial influences.

How much do you pay for a per-night stay?

According to The Oberoi Group, the palace offers a range of accommodation facilities for visitors, including a stay in a royal villa with a private pool, a suite with a private terrace, rooms with private gardens and pools, and more.

If you wish to stay at the property, you can choose between villas, suites, and rooms. In total, the lavish hilltop palace has over 60 rooms and suites.

According to the official website, a one-night stay in a ‘Premier Room with Private Garden’ features a king-sized bed, opulent interiors, a sheltered veranda, and a private garden retreat, costing ₹87,000.