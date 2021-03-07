IND USA
The global population is ageing, and so are their eyes. In fact, the number of people with vision impairment and blindness is expected to more than double over the next 30 years.(Unsplash)
Study shows that mortality is associated with vision impairment

Researchers recently during a meta-analysis found that blindness and impairment of vision are closely associated with increased mortality risk. This has prompted a need to address global eye health disparities.
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Researchers recently during a meta-analysis found that blindness and impairment of vision are closely associated with increased mortality risk. This has prompted a need to address global eye health disparities.

The global population is ageing, and so are their eyes. In fact, the number of people with vision impairment and blindness is expected to more than double over the next 30 years.

A meta-analysis in The Lancet Global Health, consisting of 48,000 people from 17 studies, found that those with more severe vision impairment had a higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to those that had normal vision or mild vision impairment.

According to the data, the risk of mortality was 29% higher for participants with mild vision impairment, compared to normal vision. The risk increases to 89% among those with severe vision impairment.

Importantly, four of five cases of vision impairment can be prevented or corrected. Globally, the leading causes of vision loss and blindness are both avoidable: cataract and the unmet need for glasses.

The study's lead author, Joshua Ehrlich, M.D., M.P.H., sought to better understand the association between visual disabilities and all-cause mortality.

The work compliments some of Ehrlich's recent research, also in The Lancet Global Health Commission on Global Eye Health, that highlighted the impact of late-life vision impairment on health and well-being, including its influence on dementia, depression, and loss of independence.

"It's important these issues are addressed early on because losing your vision affects more than just how you see the world; it affects your experience of the world and your life," says Ehrlich. "This analysis provides an important opportunity to promote not only health and wellbeing, but also longevity by correcting, rehabilitating, and preventing avoidable vision loss across the globe."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Women police personnel with all women PCR van at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo:Ravi Choudhary/HT)
art culture

Women cops taking over the city this Women’s Day

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Maximum possible women personnel are deployed in the city to celebrate the women’s day. This is to enhance the visibility of women cops in the Capital.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, (R) her Los Angeles home she shared with her ex-husband.(Instagram)
art culture

Inside Meghan Markle's old $1.7m marital home before she married Prince Harry

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in a $14 million estate in the secluded neighbourhood of Montecito, which is home to other celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.
Sydney's Mayor Clover Moore, bottom right, marches in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The annual event has been forced into a sport stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.(AP)
art culture

Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead, with Covid restrictions

AP, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions.
Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said. (Representational Image) (PTI)
art culture

Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.
Sridevi in a scene from English Vinglish(Screengrab)
art culture

Women's Day 2021: Celebrate spirit of womanhood with these Bollywood films

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST
From English Vinglish to Thappad, here is a list of movies that are not just a full-package of entertainment but will also leave you with an aftertaste of inspiration and some encouragement to believe in yourself.
Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France(Twitter/Walks)
art culture

Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 PM IST
After being discovered six months ago in Compiegne, Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare drawing 'Academie d'Homme' to go on sale in France on March 20
New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats(Twitter/artzestdxb)
art culture

New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
New Delhi's two-month long art exhibition features artworks by eminent artists such as FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Sakti Burman, K Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Seema Kohli, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta and more
Artisans from Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur attended the programme.(Pixabay)
art culture

Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags

PTI, Udaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Over a hundred artisans from six districts of Rajasthan on Friday attended a one-day programme in Udaipur organised for sensitisation about the advantages of geographical indication.
Featuring influencers, creators and industry experts, the event will have panel discussions on topics like careers, celebrating sisterhood, adulting, entrepreneurship, women education, body positivity, fashion, self-awareness, global issues and more.(Pixabay)
art culture

Online festival to empower young women, celebrate womanhood

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:21 PM IST
'It's a girl thing', a global festival that empowers young women to break stereotypes and express themselves, will host a three-day virtual finale summit in the International Women's Week starting Saturday.
Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps(Photo by Lisanto and Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
art culture

Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Zen meditation apps, memorial services held online including match-making services keep Japan's Buddhist temples afloat amid Covid-19 lockdown
Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening. Theaters in many other areas reopened last summer around the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” but that attempted comeback fizzled.(Unsplash)
art culture

New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST
After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”
Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, historian-author Rana Safvi, photographer Ram Rahman and model Dinesh Mohan share their experiences of getting vaccinated.
art culture

Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!

By Henna Rakheja, Naina Arora and Digvijay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:47 PM IST
As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available to people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, quite a few Delhi-NCR based popular personalities come forward to inspire others.
A mural of artist Banksy is seen on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain in this picture obtained from the artist's official Instagram account. @banksy/banksy.co.uk (@BANKSY via REUTERS)
art culture

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:52 PM IST
British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading.
For the first time since 1908, the academy is expanding its core membership, from 250 artists in literature, music and art and architecture, to 300 by 2025.(AP)
art culture

American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:17 PM IST
One of the country's oldest cultural instititutions, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, is undergoing some of its biggest changes in more than a century.
