Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Lost Generation watchlist: Check out K Narayanan's pick of films that best capture the mood of the 1920s

May 29, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Comedic genius, death-defying stunts, crime capers, dance numbers, and one of the greatest love affairs in Hollywood history… take a look.

* Safety Last (1924):

The start of a great love affair: Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in To Have and Have Not (1944), their first film together. PREMIUM
The start of a great love affair: Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in To Have and Have Not (1944), their first film together.

.

* Bulldog Drummond (1929):

.

* Top Hat (1935):

.

* Duck Soup (1933):

.

* To Have and Have Not (1944):

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / The Lost Generation watchlist: Check out K Narayanan's pick of films that best capture the mood of the 1920s

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On