The rapid-fire Hitchcock quiz

ByK Narayanan
Apr 25, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Alfred Hitchcock was famous for having a cameo in almost every film he made (the early ones were the exceptions). Can you match the cameo to the movie?

Alfred Hitchcock’s cameos were born of necessity – he sometimes simply needed more people in the frame. They became a superstition, then an annoyance. People spent so much time trying to spot him, that he began to make his appearance in the first five minutes, so everyone could concentrate on the movie again.

Can you tell which five films the following cameos are from?

1. Seated at a table in a class reunion photograph (above).

2. As a shadow on the glass door of the Registrar of Births and Deaths office.

3. On a train, playing cards; his hand is all spades, the best hand there is in bridge.

4. As the before-and-after photos in a newspaper advertisement for a weight-loss drug named Reduco. He had recently lost a lot of weight himself.

5. In silhouette, directly addressing the audience at the start, telling them every word they are about to hear is true.

THE ANSWERS

1. The class reunion photograph: Dial M for Murder (1954)

2. The shadow on the glass door: Family Plot (1976)

3. Playing cards on a train: Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

4. The before-and-after weight-loss photos: Lifeboat (1944)

5. In silhouette, addressing the audience: The Wrong Man (1956)

