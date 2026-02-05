This simple village home looks fancy after mindblowing low-budget renovation: Watch before-and-after videos

It’s often said that home is where the heart is; but for one homeowner, it was time to give that heart a fresh beat. Thanks to her eye-catching home renovation video, content creator Ayesha Preet, who specialises in DIYs, has captivated social media. She turned her 'childhood home' in rural India into a stunning, contemporary sanctuary — all without breaking the bank. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video Small budget, big impact: how this village home got a luxury makeover. (Instagram/ diy_by_ayesha) Through a two-part video series shared on December 12 and December 14, 2025, Ayesha demonstrated that luxury wasn’t about the price tag; it was about vision, creativity, and a heavy dose of DIY magic. Ayesha wrote in her Instagram caption, “Transforming the living room of my village home has been more than just a makeover… it’s a dream I’ve carried since childhood. This space has always been huge, but was never truly utilised the way it could be. So while the renovation was already underway, I decided to add a few simple changes of my own... nothing fancy, no extra investment, just pure intention and love.”

Honouring the past while embracing the new Ayesha's home renovation project began with a classic interior design hurdle: a father who was 'not ready to discard a single thing'. Faced with high-quality, sturdy wood furniture that felt visually dated, Ayesha, along with a team of contractors, decided to refurbish rather than replace. The living room initially featured mismatched furniture – heavy brown tones, and a washing machine parked prominently in the living space. The transformation started with the TV unit, which was stripped of its old finish and repainted in a sophisticated deep blue, accented with delicate leaf-patterned wallpaper and fluted glass. The details that mattered One of the most striking changes involved an open archway. By closing the space and applying a faux lime-wash finish, Ayesha created a textured, museum-like focal point. To address the awkward placement of a washbasin next to the TV area, she installed a sleek wooden room divider with frosted glass panels. This simple addition provided necessary privacy while maintaining an airy, open feel. In the washbasin area, the old brown mica cabinet was refreshed with elegant floral stencils and a matching border, elevating it from a utility item to a piece of art. To save space, a custom wall-mounted bench was installed in the dining nook alongside new wall moldings, all painted in a cohesive grey-beige palette to unify the room. Ayesha swapped basic fixtures for a large boho-inspired wicker pendant and a smaller woven lamp. She even created custom wall art using leftover paint and a DIY table lamp crafted from a tree branch. Take a look: