Make your house a home: Ultimate guide to personalising your interiors; from dos and don'ts to design tips

Home is a place that is uniquely yours, a space to be your most honest self. So it’s a no-brainer to shape your surroundings to tell your story and feel to your heart’s content in your home sweet home. In the age of template-centric mood boards and ever-shifting social media trends, from Pantone's colour of the year to viral design aesthetics, personalising your space is what sets it apart. In the name of inspiration, spaces are falling victim to imitation instead, copying trends and stripping off their personality. It may look good on social media grid, but shallow in person. Make your home look lived-in by personalising your spaces.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Artwork not looking good on your walls? Expert reveals what’s wrong, shares 5 tips to create visual harmony at home

This is why personalisation has become important for interiors, so that the house can become a home. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how homes can be personalised. The key to personalisation lies in making a space feel lived-in, not exude showroom-style, impersonal vibe.

Fundamental principles for personalisation

Personalisation may sound like it should be an instinct, but still following certain principles will help you bring out your personality more through your interiors without any missteps.

Tipsy Anand, founder and principle designer at Tipsy Anand Designs, shared with us the basic principles for personalisation, some dos and don'ts.

Here's the guide Tipsy shared:

DOs

1. Understand the occupants

The first step is to consider who lives in the space, their habits, preferences, cultural roots, routines, and needs.

A family with young children will require flexibility and durability, while a single working professional may prioritise quiet zones and efficient storage.

2. Embrace memory and meaning

Items passed down generations, handmade artefacts, books, or even materials that evoke nostalgia can serve as foundations.

These bring emotional value and a sense of continuity.

3. Follow functionality

Personalisation does not mean clutter. Each design choice should serve a purpose.

Whether it’s a convertible workstation, a cosy reading corner, or an entryway designed for mindfulness, every area should reflect the user's lifestyle.

4. Balance cohesion and quirk

While it’s tempting to include every meaningful object, the key lies in curating, not cramming.

A cohesive colour palette, mindful lighting, and deliberate spatial flow help unify diverse elements without making the space feel chaotic.

5. Incorporate the local and the personal

Locally sourced materials, regional crafts, or design references from one’s hometown can infuse the space with individuality.

Similarly, a home office can include achievements or projects that echo one’s career or passion.

DONTs

Over-theming: Personalisation should not slip into theme-based décor that can quickly feel dated or contrived.

Personalisation should not slip into theme-based décor that can quickly feel dated or contrived. Neglecting flexibility: Personal lives evolve, and so should interiors. Incorporate modular elements that adapt to change.

Personal lives evolve, and so should interiors. Incorporate modular elements that adapt to change. Over-reliance on DIY Trends: While DIY can add a personal touch, it must align with the space’s long-term utility and durability.

Personalising the periphery

Personalisation is in the details. It's the little attention to detail, the small touches that make the space feel more cosy and lived-in. One of the key elements of your detailed space is the curtain. While often overlooked as they may be at the periphery of your home and only come to your attention when the weather reminds you, whether by bright sunlight or rain, curtains can be a big game-changer in how you personalise your space.

Principal Designer Anju Mukhi Mistri at Open Atelier Mumbai shared with HT Lifestyle how important tactile elements are in shaping the space.

She said, “Whether using velvet for its lush tactility, raw linen for its effortless elegance or silk for its fluidity, each material brings its own identity into a space. Metallic mesh adds a contemporary edge, balancing transparency with structure, while patterned drapery, abstract motifs, botanical prints, or text-based designs become an artistic expression. For a bold, modern approach, single-hued drapery in rich, unexpected tones makes a unique statement. Beyond aesthetics, drapery redefines spatial perception. Floor-to-ceiling installations create subtle divisions in open-concept settings, maintaining fluidity while adding depth.”

For those whose style leans more avant-garde, metal curtains offer an edgy, unconventional way to personalise the home. In contrast to traditional drapery, metal drapery adds new depth to the interiors.

Kartikeya Batra, Founder at Metalia, told HT Lifestyle that metal curtains create dynamic shadows and visual texture, creating an uber-cool contemporary space. He said, “An alternative to conventional drapery, metal curtains redefine facades by blurring the boundaries between enclosure and openness. Their perforated or woven designs create visual textures that transform, filtering light and casting dynamic shadows throughout the day. Whether framing a building's skin or shaping interior volumes, they introduce a fluid quality, allowing facades to breathe and respond. Metal curtains interact with their immediate surroundings, fostering a sense of enclosure without rigidity, making them a versatile design element.”

Personalisation for everyday utility

Lastly, as a reality check, it’s important to understand that personalisation isn’t solely about aesthetics; it’s also about designing a home that works for your daily life, whether it’s your home work space or relaxation zones.

Shubhra Dahiya, partner at team 3, spoke to HT Lifestyle and said, “As remote and hybrid work becomes increasingly common, having a dedicated home office is more important than ever. Find a quiet corner with plenty of natural light, and invest in ergonomic furniture to minimise distractions. Using modular or space-saving furniture allows you to easily shift between work and relaxation, ensuring your office area merges with the rest of your home.”

She added, "Other than keeping your home clutter-free and organised is crucial for creating a peaceful atmosphere. Look for built-in storage solutions and multifunctional furniture while sticking to neutral colour schemes to promote a sense of calm. Incorporate mirrors, sheer curtains, and layered lighting to enhance the feeling of space and warmth, making even smaller homes feel open and inviting."