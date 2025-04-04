Menu Explore
Up to 80% off on mattresses, beds, wardrobes, and more at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 04, 2025 09:23 AM IST

Amazon Home Shopping Spree brings up to 80% off on mattresses, beds, wardrobes, and more. Grab the best Amazon deals during the Amazon Sale 2025!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed 75x72x8 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress - 10 Years Warranty, Double Bed, Natural Latex, 8-Inch, Queen Size (78x60x8 Inches), Firm, 7-Zone View Details checkDetails

₹16,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Laxe - 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress Single Bed, Eco-Friendly, Naturally Cool, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 8 Inch Single Size Bed Mattress (78X36X8) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurlon Supernova Mattress | 3 Zone Pocket Spring | Memory Foam | Profiled HR Foam | Euro-top Finish | Medium-Firm | No-Sagging | Zero Motion Transfer | Queen Size | 75x60x6 | 10 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Reversible Ortho HR - Medium Soft & Firm Mattress |3D SleepTech Crafted Zones| ComfortScience Foam| High GSM Sporty Zipper Fabric|Double Bed (72x48x5) inch, 7 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Amaze Eco 3 Inch Single Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD Foam Mattress) 72x30x3 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹2,617

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Lite | Office Chair | Flybird Ergonomic Design | 1D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Lock Mechanism | Adjustable Lumbar Support |Mesh Fabric | No Seat Slider | Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Neon Green-Black] View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IAFA FURNITURE Diego Office Chair with Height Adjustable Mechanism, Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Design |Heavy Duty Metal Base | Multi-Adjustment Revolving Chair (Self Assembly) (High Back, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,845

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Twilight Blue Color View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre 1 Seater Helios Toledo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹13,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Plaster Brown Colour View Details checkDetails

₹22,970

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Box Storage Solid Sheesham Wood King (78 x 72) Bed (Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Arthur Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details checkDetails

₹11,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Queen Size, Double Bed with Storage, Crafted from Premium Engineered Wood, 1-Year Warranty (Columbian Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹11,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honey Touch Double Bed | Folding Style No Assembly Required (Black) (4Ft X 6.25Ft) (Without Mattress) - Metal, Powder Coated View Details checkDetails

₹8,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Storage | Wooden King Size Cot | Double Bed with Box Storage Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - K_03, Walnut (Assembly Included) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Alpha 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe Drawer (Wenge Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Engineered Wood Almirah, Cupboard for Clothes Storage | 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer, 1 Hanging Space | Organza Plus - Frosty White View Details checkDetails

₹19,840

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Uniti 3-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 3 Door) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 3 Door Wardrobe with 2 Drawer & Hanging Space (40D x 120W x 180H CM) | 3 Year Warranty 2 (Giant Wood & Frosty White) View Details checkDetails

₹20,697

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is here, bringing massive discounts on home essentials. If you’ve been eyeing a new bed, wardrobe, or mattress, now’s the perfect time to shop. With up to 80% off, this sale is packed with Amazon offers that make home upgrades more affordable than ever.

Snag unbeatable Amazon deals on mattresses, beds, and wardrobes during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree—up to 80% off!
From sleek modern designs to cosy bedroom essentials, there’s something for everyone. Amazon Sale 2025 has some of the best Amazon deals on furniture, ensuring you get quality pieces without stretching your budget and looking to refresh your space? This furniture sale covers everything from stylish storage solutions to plush mattresses.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon furniture sale bargains. Upgrade your home today and enjoy incredible savings!

Amazon Sale deals on mattresses

Upgrade your sleep without spending a fortune! The Amazon Home Shopping Spree brings unbeatable discounts on mattresses, with up to 80% off. From memory foam to orthopaedic options, find the perfect fit for your budget-friendly bedroom makeover. Don’t miss out on these Amazon deals. Shop now and wake up refreshed every morning!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Amazon Sale deals on office chairs

Revamp your workspace with top office chairs at budget-friendly prices during the Amazon Sale 2025! Get ergonomic, stylish, and comfortable chairs at up to 80% off. Whether you work from home or need a study upgrade, these Amazon offers make professional seating more affordable than ever. Grab the best Amazon deals before they’re gone!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Amazon Sale deals on recliners

Transform your living space into a cosy retreat with premium recliners at jaw-dropping discounts. The Amazon furniture sale offers stylish and comfortable recliners at up to 80% off. Perfect for budget-friendly decor upgrades, these deals make relaxation more affordable. Don’t miss out, shop now and bring home luxury seating for less!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Amazon Sale deals on beds

Give your bedroom a stylish upgrade without breaking the bank! The Amazon Sale 2025 features incredible discounts on beds, making luxury sleep setups budget-friendly. With up to 80% off, find modern, space-saving, or classic designs to fit your decor. These Amazon offers won’t last long—shop now and create the perfect sleep space!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Amazon Sale deals on wardrobes

Organise your space in style with wardrobe deals from the Amazon Home Shopping Spree! Get spacious, durable designs at up to 80% off. Whether you need sliding doors, mirrored finishes, or compact storage, this furniture sale has the best budget-friendly options. Grab these Amazon offers now and give your home a functional upgrade!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Amazon Home Shopping Spree: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Home Shopping Spree?

    The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is a limited-time event offering huge discounts on home essentials, including mattresses, beds, wardrobes, office chairs, and recliners.

  • How much can I save during the sale?

    You can enjoy up to 80% off on selected home and furniture items, making it the perfect time for a budget-friendly home makeover.

  • How can I stay updated on the sale?

    Check Amazon regularly for the latest deals, offers, and discounts, or sign up for notifications to catch the best prices on home essentials.

  • Are there no-cost EMI or exchange offers available?

    Yes! Many products come with flexible payment options like no-cost EMI and exchange offers for added savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

