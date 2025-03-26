Amazon offers on office chairs: Up to 60% off on top 8 picks from Green Soul, making it easy to set up your home office
Mar 26, 2025 04:30 PM IST
Amazon is offering up to 60% off on office chairs from Green Soul! Check out the top 8 picks for comfort, support, and a stylish home office setup.
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Vienna | Leatherette Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back | 3 Years Warranty (Brown) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base View Details
|
|
|
|
Green Soul Atom | Ergonomic Office Chair for Home & Office | 12 Months Warranty | Comfortable & Spacious Seat | Rocking-tilt Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Green Soul Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Green Soul Crystal V2 Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair, Home Computer Desk Chair with Smart Synchro-Tilt Mechanism, 1D Adjustable Armrests, Adjustable Lumbar Support & Heavy Duty Metal Base View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Green Soul Ghost Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Computer Chair with Premium PU Leather Upholstery, 4D Armrest, Integrated Footrest, Sturdy Metal Base& 180° Back Recline (Black) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Beast Racing Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Premium Fabric & PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Strong Nylon Base (Full Black) Installation Provided View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Green Soul | Zodiac Superb | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism| Adjustable Lumbar Support | No Seat Slider (Full Black) 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Urbane Pro Premium Leatherette Office Chair,High Back Ergonomic Recline Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion, Footrest & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Pro Brown) Installation Provided View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Xtreme Multifunctional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair|Premium PU Leather Upholstery|4D Armrests|Adjustable Neck,Lumbar Pillow|180° Back Recline (Black & Slate Grey) Installation Provided View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Vision Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 4D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) Installation Provided View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Cosmos Pro Premium Office Chair | High Back | Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Sage Green) | DIY Installation| 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
|
|
