Amazon offers on office chairs: Up to 60% off on top 8 picks from Green Soul, making it easy to set up your home office

Working from home? A good office chair can make all the difference. Amazon sale brings you up to 60% off on top-rated office chairs from the brand Green Soul, helping you create a comfortable and productive workspace without stretching your budget. From ergonomic designs with lumbar support to sleek leather options, there’s something for everyone. Upgrade your workspace with Amazon’s top office chair deals, ergonomic designs, stylish finishes, and unbeatable discounts of up to 60%!

Long hours at your desk shouldn’t mean back pain and discomfort. These discounted office chairs come with adjustable features, cushioned seating, and breathable materials to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Whether you prefer a classic executive chair or a modern mesh design, now’s the perfect time to upgrade.

Check out our top 8 picks from Amazon’s sale on Green Soul office chairs

The Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair is designed for all-day comfort. Its breathable mesh back keeps you cool, while the thick foam seat offers excellent support. With fixed fibre armrests, a rocking tilt mechanism, and a sturdy metal base, this chair is a reliable choice for your workspace.

Who can use this office chair?

Ideal for professionals, students, and home office users looking for a supportive, ergonomic chair with a stylish and durable design.

Specifications Material: Mesh back with foam seat Fastening: Fixed fibre armrests Adjustability: Rocking tilt mechanism with recline lock Base: Heavy-duty metal frame with 360° swivel Click Here to Buy Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb offers a high-back design with a breathable mesh back and a memory foam seat. Its multi-lock synchro tilt recline, adjustable lumbar support, and 2D armrests ensure proper posture and personalised comfort. Built with a durable nylon frame, it’s perfect for all-day use.

Who can use this office chair?

Ideal for professionals, gamers, and students needing extra support and adjustability for long work or study hours.

Specifications Material: Mesh back with memory foam seat Fastening: 2D adjustable armrests Adjustability: Multi-lock synchro tilt recline with lumbar and headrest adjustments Base: Sturdy nylon frame with 360° swivel Click Here to Buy Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black

The Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T is designed for gamers and professionals who need a sturdy, ergonomic chair. With breathable spandex and PU leather, 4D adjustable armrests, and a reclining backrest up to 180°, it offers custom comfort for long hours. The memory foam lumbar and neck pillows enhance support.

Who can use this office chair?

Perfect for gamers, professionals, and streamers who need all-day comfort with superior adjustability and back support.

Specifications Material: Spandex and PU leather with memory foam padding Fastening: 4D adjustable armrests Adjustability: Reclines from 90° to 180° with a rocking function Base: Heavy-duty metal frame with dual caster wheels Click Here to Buy Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair| Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black)

The Green Soul Vienna brings luxury to your workspace with its plush cushioning and premium leatherette upholstery. It is designed for long hours and features an integrated lumbar cushion, padded armrests, and a heavy-duty tilt mechanism. The spacious seat and high back support excellent posture, making it ideal for office professionals.

Who can use this office chair?

Perfect for executives, professionals, and home-office users who need a stylish and comfortable chair for extended work hours.

Specifications Material: Leatherette upholstery with wood frame Fastening: Padded fixed armrests Adjustability: Reclines up to 135° with height adjustment Base: Heavy-duty metal frame with 360° swivel and dual caster wheels Click Here to Buy Green Soul Vienna | Leatherette Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back | 3 Years Warranty (Brown)

Stay cool and comfortable with the Green Soul New York office chair, designed with breathable mesh and 2D adjustable armrests. The high-back design supports posture, while the knee-tilt mechanism allows multiple reclining angles. Its heavy-duty metal base ensures durability, making it ideal for long work hours.

Who can use this office chair?

Great for professionals, home-office users, and anyone needing an ergonomic chair for daily comfort and support.

Specifications Material: Breathable mesh with a nylon frame Fastening: 2D adjustable armrests for custom support Adjustability: Reclines between 90°-135° with tilt control Base: Heavy-duty metal frame with smooth-rolling caster wheels Click Here to Buy Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base

Designed for daily efficiency, the Green Soul Atom office chair provides comfort with its foam-padded seat and breathable mesh back. Fixed armrests support posture, while the rocking-tilt mechanism adds flexibility. Its sturdy metal base ensures long-term stability, making it ideal for office and study use.

Who can use this office chair?

Perfect for students, professionals, and home-office users looking for a supportive and budget-friendly seating option.

Specifications Material: Foam seat with a nylon frame and mesh back Fastening: Fixed armrests for added support Adjustability: Rocking-tilt mechanism (90°-135°) with a tilt-tension knob Base: Heavy-duty metal frame with smooth-rolling caster wheels Click Here to Buy Green Soul Atom | Ergonomic Office Chair for Home & Office | 12 Months Warranty | Comfortable & Spacious Seat | Rocking-tilt Mechanism | Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

Designed for all-day comfort, the Green Soul Pebble office chair features a breathable mesh back and a spacious foam seat. The knee-tilt mechanism offers flexibility, while fixed lumbar support ensures a healthy posture. Its durable metal base and smooth-rolling wheels make it a reliable choice for work or study.

Who can use this office chair?

Ideal for students, professionals, and remote workers looking for a comfortable and supportive office chair.

Specifications Material: Mesh back with a foam-padded seat Fastening: Fixed fibre armrests for added support Adjustability: Knee-tilt mechanism (90°-135°) with a tilt-tension knob Base: Heavy-duty metal frame with 360° swivel and caster wheels Click Here to Buy Green Soul Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

Stay comfortable during long work hours with the Green Soul Crystal V2. Its breathable mesh back keeps you cool, while the Smart Synchro-Tilt Mechanism allows easy reclining. The 1D adjustable lumbar support and height-adjustable armrests offer a personalised fit. A sturdy metal base ensures lasting durability for everyday use.

Who can use this office chair?

Perfect for professionals, students, and home office users looking for ergonomic support with customisable features for all-day comfort.

Specifications Material Fabric with a breathable mesh back Special Features Adjustable height, armrests, lumbar support, and tilt mechanism Frame Sturdy nylon frame with a heavy-duty metal base Weight Capacity Supports up to 110 kg Click Here to Buy Green Soul Crystal V2 Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair, Home Computer Desk Chair with Smart Synchro-Tilt Mechanism, 1D Adjustable Armrests, Adjustable Lumbar Support & Heavy Duty Metal Base

More office chair picks from Green Soul for you

Amazon offers on office chairs: FAQs Are there specific times when office chairs are discounted? Yes, Amazon often discounts office chairs during major sales events such as Spring Deal Days, Prime Day, and Black Friday. For instance, the Spring Deal Days began on March 25, 2025.

Can I purchase an extended warranty for my office chair after the initial purchase? Policies may vary by seller. It's advisable to contact the seller directly or refer to the product's customer Q&A section for specific information.

What should I consider when choosing an office chair on Amazon? Look for chairs with ergonomic features, adjustable settings, and positive customer reviews to ensure comfort and quality. Be cautious of generic, low-cost imports that may lack durability.

Are assembly services available for office chairs purchased on Amazon? Some sellers offer assembly services or detailed instructions for DIY assembly. Check the product details or contact the seller for more information.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.