How this vegetarian restaurant is redefining Bengaluru’s dining scene

In a city where the culinary landscape is as dynamic as its tech scene, the definition of vegetarian dining is undergoing a sophisticated makeover. Leading this charge is Phurr, a vegetarian brand that has successfully bridged the gap between traditional comfort and premium 'Instagrammable' experiences. Also read | Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world

Phurr bets on innovative vegan and veg plates and mocktails to keep diners loyal. (Instagram/ Phurr)

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With bustling outlets in Jayanagar and Indiranagar, Phurr is capitalising on a shift in consumer psychology. According to Rahul Lunawat, co-founder of Phurr, the venture was born from a realisation that meat-free dining shouldn't feel like a compromise.

"Phurr was born from the idea that vegetarian dining didn’t have to be predictable or niche," Rahul tells HT Lifestyle. "The goal was simple: make vegetarian cuisine aspirational, experiential, and something people actively choose, not settle for," he adds.

Reinterpreting the classics

While many modern restaurants attempt to reinvent Indian food through heavy fusion, Rahul advocates for a philosophy of 'reinterpretation over reinvention'. He notes that traditional Indian vegetarian cuisine already possesses 'incredible depth' and doesn't require a total overhaul to remain relevant.

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{{^usCountry}} "Innovation comes from perspective, not complication. Dishes like finger millet nihari reflect that approach — familiar in spirit but presented in a way that feels fresh," Rahul explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Innovation comes from perspective, not complication. Dishes like finger millet nihari reflect that approach — familiar in spirit but presented in a way that feels fresh," Rahul explains. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This balance requires a disciplined hand in the kitchen. Rahul shares that while aesthetics matter, they should never overshadow the plate's soul. "The flavour always leads; everything else supports it. We don’t alter dishes for the sake of novelty," he says, adding, “The goal is to make the first bite comforting and the experience new.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This balance requires a disciplined hand in the kitchen. Rahul shares that while aesthetics matter, they should never overshadow the plate's soul. "The flavour always leads; everything else supports it. We don’t alter dishes for the sake of novelty," he says, adding, “The goal is to make the first bite comforting and the experience new.” {{/usCountry}}

Phurr co-founder Rahul Lunawat says the goal was to make veg cuisine 'something people actively choose, not settle for'. (Phurr.co.in)

{{^usCountry}} The 'experience-led' strategy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'experience-led' strategy {{/usCountry}}

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In Bengaluru's competitive market, a good menu is no longer enough to guarantee loyalty. Phurr has leaned heavily into the 'sensory moment', particularly through its elaborate beverage program. Designed to be 'bold, artistic, and slightly indulgent', the mocktails are intended to stand as strong as the food. Also read | Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Is Bengaluru the most exciting city to eat in?

Rahul acknowledges the role of social media but warns against chasing every viral moment: "We focus on observing rather than blindly following trends... instead of chasing trends, we aim to create them." Beyond the plate, the brand has focused on community-building through unexpected collaborations, such as a recent association with the fashion brand Snitch, which Rahul says 'brought together fashion and food in a way that felt true to the brand'.

Operations: sustainability and scale

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As Phurr prepares to move beyond Bengaluru, Rahul is candid about the industry's hurdles — specifically the 'consistency at scale' that plagues many expanding chains. "Delivering the same level of food, service, and experience every single day requires strong systems and constant training," he says. To combat this, the brand has invested heavily in standard operating procedures (SOPs) that govern everything from flavour profiles to sustainability.

Phurr, a vegetarian brand with outlets in Jayanagar and Indiranagar, is making meat-free dining aspirational by blending traditional comfort with premium, ‘Instagrammable’ experiences. (Phurr.co.in)

Eco-conscious infrastructure

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Sustainability at Phurr isn't treated as a marketing buzzword, but as a byproduct of kitchen discipline. Rahul shares that waste reduction is achieved through precise portioning and efficient prep. There is also a focus on minimal reliance on plastic, extending into their takeaway practices, and a commitment to responsible, local sourcing where possible.

Looking ahead: Hyderabad and Mumbai

With two successful anchors in Bengaluru, the brand is eyeing a national footprint. Rahul confirms that the next phase of growth involves entering Hyderabad and Mumbai, two cities with high demands for premium vegetarian options. For those looking to follow in his footsteps, Rahul offers a piece of advice rooted in pragmatism: "Focus on clarity before creativity."

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"Know what your brand stands for and who it’s for," Rahul says. "The industry is demanding, and consistency will matter more than occasional brilliance... people return for how you make them feel, not just what you serve," he concludes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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