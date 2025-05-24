Search Search
Want minimalist yet luxe home decor, interior design? These 3 summer wall colour palette trends nail both

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 24, 2025 09:04 PM IST

The art of quiet luxury: 3 home decor and interior design tips to elevate your walls this summer with colour palette and trends that scream sophistication.

Summers are here and whether you are looking to give your home a minimalist or a sophisticated aesthetic, walls are the silent storytellers of an interior space. This summer, let your interiors speak a fresher, lighter language — through thoughtfully chosen colours and artisanal prints that breathe new life into your home.

Your walls deserve a summer glow-up: These 3 expert interior decor and design tips will transform your home!(Photo by Hoang Nguyen on behance)
Your walls deserve a summer glow-up: These 3 expert interior decor and design tips will transform your home!(Photo by Hoang Nguyen on behance)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, suggested -

1. Designers swear by these pastel paint secrets to make any room feel like a sanctuary

 

Luxe decor and interior design hacks to create a summer escape at home.(Image by Elza Balistreri/Marcia)
Luxe decor and interior design hacks to create a summer escape at home.(Image by Elza Balistreri/Marcia)

Soft pastels such as sage, sandy beige, powder blue, taupe, lighter tones of muted terracotta, etc, evoke the natural warmth of the season. These hues act as gentle backdrops that enhance the architectural lines of your space and highlight your most refined pieces – be it a sculptural chair or hand-carved console.

2. Subtle yet stunning: The wall trends that are quietly taking over sophisticated homes

Home interior decor tips: Create a bold statement with these wallpaper ideas (Studio IAAD/The Works Interiors )
Home interior decor tips: Create a bold statement with these wallpaper ideas (Studio IAAD/The Works Interiors )

For a touch of character, consider textured wallpapers or bespoke murals with subtle motifs – botanical, abstract or architectural. They can bring depth and movement to otherwise restrained walls. Choose prints that are delicate rather than dominant, aligning with a minimalist ethos but rich in detail upon closer view.

3. Wall whisperers: How top designers use texture and tone to craft summer magic

Limewash, Murals, and Pastels? Why Every Stylish Home Is Going Soft This Summer(Image by Pinterest)
Limewash, Murals, and Pastels? Why Every Stylish Home Is Going Soft This Summer(Image by Pinterest)

 

Texture is just as important as tone. Lime wash finishes, plasters or artisanal brushstrokes add a lived-in, tactile charm to spaces, especially outdoor lounges. These walls allow a play of light across surfaces, creating a dynamic yet understated visual interest.

This way, walls become an extension of a curated aesthetic – quietly luxurious, handcrafted and deeply intentional, where every stroke of colour and pattern whispers elegance and artisanal soul. Home interior design is about creating immersive, sensory moments that are not just features; they are experiences that transport you because today, the most coveted destination is not far away — it is your own beautifully designed home sanctuary.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
