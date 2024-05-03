What was the world’s first ‘animal tag’? How did it prove birds don’t hibernate?

In the 18th century, the seasonal disappearance and reappearance of birds was a phenomenon that stumped naturalists. What could be happening to them?

The Greek philosopher Aristotle (384-322 BCE) believed that robins and redstarts in Greece were perhaps the same species, miraculously transforming into each other as seasons changed. Robins in winter would become redstarts in summer, he theorised (although robins did migrate to Europe at the beginning of summer, coinciding with when redstarts started flying in from Africa, this was of course an inaccurate guess on his part).

He also assumed that certain birds, such as swallows, possibly hibernated, perhaps at the bottom of ponds, in colder months.

What changed this prevailing theory was the world’s first tracker: a spear that struck a white stork, did little damage, and stayed there. That wooden missile, let loose in the 1820s, would alter science in a range of ways.

The iron-tipped spear made of African wood was instantly identifiable when the bird returned to Germany. It earned the bird the name pfeilstorch, or “arrow stork” in German. Commonly spotted in summers in Germany, it headed to Central Africa when winter set in, as did all its feathered friends, experts began to realise, as they began research into bird migrations.

The pfeilstorch was eventually preserved and is on display at University of Rostock in Germany, the tell-tale arrow still embedded in its neck.