 What was the world’s first ‘animal tag’? How did it prove birds don’t hibernate? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What was the world’s first ‘animal tag’? How did it prove birds don’t hibernate?

ByAnesha George
May 03, 2024 04:56 PM IST

The practice of tagging began with an accident. See how an injured stork flew across continents, a spear lodged in its neck, altering science in a range of ways

In the 18th century, the seasonal disappearance and reappearance of birds was a phenomenon that stumped naturalists. What could be happening to them?

The pfeilstorch (German for ‘arrow stork’) dates to the 1820s. It was preserved and now stands on display at the University of Rostock museum in Germany. (Wikimedia Commons) PREMIUM
The pfeilstorch (German for ‘arrow stork’) dates to the 1820s. It was preserved and now stands on display at the University of Rostock museum in Germany. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Greek philosopher Aristotle (384-322 BCE) believed that robins and redstarts in Greece were perhaps the same species, miraculously transforming into each other as seasons changed. Robins in winter would become redstarts in summer, he theorised (although robins did migrate to Europe at the beginning of summer, coinciding with when redstarts started flying in from Africa, this was of course an inaccurate guess on his part).

He also assumed that certain birds, such as swallows, possibly hibernated, perhaps at the bottom of ponds, in colder months.

What changed this prevailing theory was the world’s first tracker: a spear that struck a white stork, did little damage, and stayed there. That wooden missile, let loose in the 1820s, would alter science in a range of ways.

The iron-tipped spear made of African wood was instantly identifiable when the bird returned to Germany. It earned the bird the name pfeilstorch, or “arrow stork” in German. Commonly spotted in summers in Germany, it headed to Central Africa when winter set in, as did all its feathered friends, experts began to realise, as they began research into bird migrations.

The pfeilstorch was eventually preserved and is on display at University of Rostock in Germany, the tell-tale arrow still embedded in its neck.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / What was the world’s first ‘animal tag’? How did it prove birds don’t hibernate?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On