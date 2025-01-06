Wheelchair accessibility at concerts: A missing piece in India’s live music industry

Packed grounds, roaring crowds, and throbbing music. What fun! For large swathes of fans, live music concerts are occasions to let loose and enjoy a night of magic. Except for wheelchair users. What should be an exciting night quickly turns into a nightmare as we face one barrier after another.(istockphoto)

Attending concerts in Delhi, where a growing number of Indian and international artists perform, often feels like navigating an obstacle course for wheelchair users like me. What should be an exciting night quickly turns into a nightmare as we face one barrier after another.

I remember the first time I wheeled up to a venue in Delhi, full of excitement, to watch my favourite artist perform on stage. But that excitement quickly vanished as I realised there was no parking anywhere near the venue. The nearest available spot was more than a kilometre away, and my companion had to push me through the harsh cold, dodging stray animals at every turn. It was an exhausting trek, and by the time we reached the entrance, I was already feeling drained.

Inside, the obstacles continued. The terrain was rocky, poorly camouflaged with carpeting, making navigation a gruelling task. To make matters worse, there were no ramps in sight. The absence of basic facilities like these highlights a glaring oversight in how such events are planned.

Navigating physical barriers at a concert

Contrast this with the experience of other fans. They do not have to endure such pain. Their focus remains on the music and the atmosphere—not on navigating physical barriers or pleading with staff for assistance. For them, the concert is an escape; for me, it is a test in endurance.

Even when I manage to make it inside, I often face another dilemma: seating. With no designated areas for wheelchair users, I am stranded in a crowd jostling for space, struggling to catch even a glimpse of the stage.

While some venues, for instance, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Airia Mall in Gurugram, have made strides in addressing accessibility, many seem tone-deaf to the needs of wheelchair users.

These are not insurmountable problems. In the West, venues have long embraced inclusive practices, such as ADA-compliant (accessible for people with disabilities) seating areas with clear views of the stage, reachable entrances, and sufficient space for movement. These measures not only ensure safety but also allow everyone to enjoy the experience equally.

India, too, must adapt. The country's live music scene is expanding rapidly, with a growing roster of international and Indian artistes such as Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran drawing massive crowds. Mercifully, artists have begun raising the issue of lack of accessibility at venues for the disabled. Diljit Dosanjh, during a recent performance in Chandigarh, highlighted the infrastructure challenges that plague concert venues across the country.

Yet, as the industry flourishes, it risks leaving behind a significant portion of its audience—people with disabilities—unless meaningful changes are made.

Some venues in Delhi-NCR are beginning to take steps toward inclusivity, and these efforts are commendable. But the progress remains uneven and insufficient. Installing ramps, creating accessible seating, training staff, and ensuring clear communication through signage should be non-negotiable standards for any event space.

Sensitisation of security personnel and event managers to the challenges faced by disabled attendees is equally crucial.

As a wheelchair user and a music lover, I don’t seek special privileges. I only ask for the chance to enjoy the magic of live music without being made to feel like an afterthought. The time has come for the live music industry to bridge this gap and ensure that its doors are truly open to all. If music, as they say, is universal, it should be accessible to all.