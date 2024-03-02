Who pays to keep your batteries charged?: This month’s Trade-Offs with Mridula Ramesh
Mar 02, 2024 12:28 PM IST
Cobalt is central to the making of rechargeable batteries. As demand rises, mines are expanding. They are hazardous, toxic. Is there a better way?
The Germans called them kobold – small goblins that lived deep within the mines near Saxony. The foul gases that choked miners, and the falling rocks before a tunnel caved in, were the kobolds’ work. The kobold deceived them with a silvery metallic ore with a faint bluish tinge, which gave off poisonous gases when heated and left behind a worthless “tutty”.
