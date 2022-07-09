Will your love keep you alive? Couples’ games test levels of collaboration, care

Looking to take your relationship to the next level? You might want to try a videogame.

Couples’ games such as Haven (2020), Until Dawn (2015), Overcooked (2016) and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (LiDS; 2015) aim to test how well romantic partners communicate, collaborate, support each other, and strategise.

In LiDS, for instance, players explore a vibrant galaxy in a large neon battleship that can only be controlled when the two work together, one manning turrets, lasers and shields as the other works the thrusters.

In the interactive game Until Dawn, the battleground shifts with each decision a couple makes. Meanwhile their friends’ lives and their own hang in the balance.

In Haven, the battle is more abstract. How much of a premium do we place on a partner’s happiness, when times are hard and not everything is going our way?

These games can be revealing for couples who have been together a long time, say counsellors. They can help answers such as, how has the dynamic shifted; and, is one of us too quick to act, thereby quashing the other’s initiative? They can impart lessons in love that carry over into the real world.

What is not advisable is to play such games if you are already facing problems as a couple, says dating and relationship coach Simran Mangharam. “These could add to the stress in ways that might be hard to predict. In an unsupervised environment, they could lead to damaging confrontations that could be hard to come back from,” Mangharam says.

Assuming all is well, here then are six new games to try out.

It Takes Two (2021)

This one begins, rather ominously, with a couple on the brink of divorce. The wife May is an engineer and the husband Cody, a gardener. The couple is raising a daughter Rose, who is upset about the impending split.

In a magical turn of events, Cody and May are transformed into cloth dolls. As they panic with their noodle arms, they are greeted by a talking book, The Book of Love, which tells them they’ll return to their human bodies once they work out their differences.

Their first challenge is finding a way to tell Rose what has happened. Through the game, Max and Cody must work together to make their way through various challenges, avoiding new perils such as an open tool box, and a vacuum cleaner angry at being discarded. Each obstacle can only be overcome if they work together. In the end, it’s a kiss that helps them break the spell.

Haven (2020)