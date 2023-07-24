Young artists in Jammu and Kashmir sprinkle colours on canvas to narrate story of peace on Indo-Pakistan border

Indo-Pakistan border which once used to be the dangerous frontier of the country has today blossomed into a haven of artistic expression and serenity. There was a time when this area used to echo with sounds of shells fired from across by the Pakistani Army casting a shadow of uncertainty on the everlasting peace of the country. Today one is witnessing an unusual activity on the Indo-Pak border. Indo-Pakistan border which once used to be the dangerous frontier of the country has today blossomed into a haven of artistic expression and serenity.(ANI)

Varuna Anand, Chairperson, FICCI, FlO, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, told ANI a 2-day camp has been organised here in RS Puram town in collaboration with the Border Security force and the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Jammu University.

Emerging from the cloistered confines of their gallery, one can see these young artists wielding their paintbrush as mighty swords, imbuing the vast canvas with mesmerising images that exudes the essence of peace.

The idea is to promote tourism by portraying the positive side of Jammu and Kashmir.

By sprinkling colours of peace on canvas these artists are trying to globalise and incentivise peace. "A two-day campaign has been organised here. We have twenty artists over here who are depicting paintings on the theme of globalising and incentivising peace. Showcasing our peaceful borders And How the BSF is playing a vital role in keeping our borders safe," She said.

Ruchika Gupta, an artist said, "We wanted to honour BSF. Today, it is because of them that borders are secure and safe and we are living in a peaceful environment".

She added that the role of BSF to maintain harmony and peace has always remained significant.